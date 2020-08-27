In a major twist in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, his father has claimed that accused Rhea Chakraborty used to poison him. Calling Rhea his son's "murderer," KK Singh also demanded her immediate arrest. His statement has come a day after an alleged drug abuse angle surfaced in the tragic death of the young actor. Here are more details.

Quote 'Rhea is my son's murderer'

"Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time. She is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," KK Singh has said in a video statement.

Details Yesterday, NCB filed case against Rhea and others

The allegations have come a day after the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea and a few others. The central anti-drug agency is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in this case, after chat records from Rhea's phone suggested so. A team of the agency is currently on its way to Mumbai, per reports.

Details 'Ready for a blood test,' Rhea's lawyer denied allegations

The NCB has reportedly filed the case under sections related to "possessing, purchasing and using cannabis," and "abetment and criminal conspiracy to commit an offense." Rhea's phone chats hinted that she had been in touch with drug dealers. However, the 28-year-old actor's lawyer has denied the allegations, claiming that she has never consumed drugs and is "ready for a blood test."

Reports 8 hard drives were destroyed, Pithani reportedly told CBI

In another development, reports suggest that Siddharth Pithani, Sushant's flatmate and a key witness in the case, has told the Central Bureau of Investigation that eight hard drives were destroyed on June 8, the day Rhea moved out of Sushant's house. Notably, CBI started investigating this case after a Supreme Court order last week. It also questioned Sushant's staff members Neeraj and Samuel Miranda.

Developments Showik Chakraborty being questioned by CBI today

CBI officials today questioned Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty, at the DRDO guesthouse where they have been staying. They are expected to soon summon Rhea for questioning. Separately, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death, has summoned Rhea's father, Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning. It had on Wednesday questioned Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha.

Case Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June