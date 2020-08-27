-
27 Aug 2020
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom welcome baby girl, Daisy Dove
Written bySagar MalikEntertainment
Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child together.
The American singer-songwriter and the British actor gave birth to a baby girl, whom they have named as Daisy Dove Bloom.
The couple made the big announcement a few hours ago on social media.
We extend our heartiest congratulations to the star couple for this new addition in the family.
Details
'We're floating with love and wonder'
The news was first shared by UNICEF on Instagram, as both Perry and Bloom are their Goodwill Ambassadors.
The organization put an adorable picture of the new parents holding their baby's hand. The couple re-posted it on their respective accounts.
"We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter," Perry and Bloom said in a joint statement.
Details
Perry, Bloom said they have set up a donation page
In their statement, Perry and Bloom also highlighted the increasing shortage of medical equipment and healthcare workers in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. They informed they have set up a donation page to help the cause.
"In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB's arrival," the statement read.
Instagram Post
You can read the full statement here
Posted @withregram • @unicef Welcome to the world, Daisy Dove Bloom! We are honoured to introduce Goodwill Ambassadors @KatyPerry and @OrlandoBloom’s new bundle of joy.⠀ ⠀ “We are floating with love and wonder from the safe and healthy arrival of our daughter,” Katy and Orlando told us.⠀ ⠀ “But we know we’re the lucky ones and not everyone can have a birthing experience as peaceful as ours was. Communities around the world are still experiencing a shortage of healthcare workers and every eleven seconds a pregnant woman or newborn dies, mostly from preventable causes. Since COVID-19 many more newborn lives are at risk because of the increased lack of access to water, soap, vaccines and medicines that prevent diseases. As parents to a newborn, this breaks our hearts, as we empathize with struggling parents now more than ever.⠀ ⠀ “As UNICEF Goodwill Ambassadors, we know UNICEF is there, on the ground, doing whatever it takes to make sure every expecting mother has access to a trained health worker and access to quality healthcare. In celebration of the heart we know our daughter already has, we have set up a donation page to celebrate DDB’s arrival. By supporting them, you are supporting a safe start to life and reimagining a healthier world for every child. We hope your ♥️ can bloom with generosity.⠀ ⠀ Gratefully-⠀ ⠀ Katy & Orlando.”⠀ ⠀ Please tap the link in our bio to support the most precious gift: a healthy child.
Announcement
Perry had announced pregnancy in March
Perry had made the pregnancy announcement in early March through the music video, Never Worn White, where she was seen cradling her baby bump.
"I like to tell you guys everything but I knew I would tell you in the best way, which is through a piece of music because that's...I guess that's how I speak to you," she had said at the time.
Quote
Bloom earlier praised how Perry was handling pregnancy
"She's a force of nature, obviously, as we all know. But it's been really impressive. There's no complaining. She's just all about it. It's pretty awe-inspiring to see the way she handles herself at this time," Bloom has said about Perry's pregnancy in the past.
-
Relationship
Perry, Bloom started dating in 2016, got engaged last year
Perry and Bloom had first started dating in early 2016. Even though the couple separated 10 months after that, they reunited in 2018 and announced their engagement in February last year.
Perry was earlier married to English comedian Russell Brand. Bloom, on the other hand, was previously married to Australian model Miranda Kerr, with whom he has a nine-year-old son named Flynn.
Information
Perry, Bloom's wedding reportedly delayed due to pandemic
As per reports, Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom had planned a wedding in Japan for summer this year. However, they later rescheduled that plan due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.