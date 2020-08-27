Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande has refuted claims that he felt "claustrophobic" while traveling in flights. Her response came soon after Rhea Chakraborty, a prime accused in Sushant's death case, said in an interview that the actor took medicines for claustrophobia before taking flights. Sushant died by alleged suicide in June. Investigations are currently underway.

Details Sushant said he feels claustrophobic on flights: Rhea

In an interview with India Today, Rhea said, "The day we were to leave for our Europe trip (in 2019), Sushant told me that he feels very claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil." "He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself," she added.

Response Ankita posted a video to slam Rhea's claims

In response to Rhea's claims, Ankita posted a video, where Sushant can be seen seen operating a flight simulator. "Is this claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you," she captioned the post. Notably, Sushant had last year shared a handwritten list of his 50 dreams, that included learning to fly a plane.

Twitter Post You can watch the clip here

Is this #claustrophobia?

You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK — Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020

Quote Sushant's mental health deteriorated during Europe trip: Rhea

In the same interview, Rhea also claimed that Sushant's mental health started deteriorating during their trip to Europe last year. She also said that Sushant had suffered from a depressive episode earlier in 2013 and had met a psychiatrist for treatment at that time.

SSR's father Rhea poisoned my son, killed him: Sushant's father

Meanwhile, Sushant's father, KK Singh, today claimed that Rhea used to poison the late actor. He also called Rhea his son's "murderer," and demanded her immediate arrest. "Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time. She is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," he said in a video statement.

Rhea Separately, Rhea has alleged threat to life

Rhea, on the other hand, has sought protection from the Mumbai Police, claiming that there is a threat to her and her family's life. "How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us," she wrote, while posting a video of her father surrounded by media-persons outside their house.

Probe Yesterday, anti-drug agency filed case against Rhea

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea and a few others, after chat records from her phone hinted at alleged drug abuse in this case. Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty. It has previously questioned Sushant's flatmate and staff members. Rhea is expected to soon get summoned by the CBI for questioning.

Information ED also questioned Rhea's father today

Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death, today summoned Rhea's father, Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning. On Wednesday, it had questioned Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha.

Case Rhea, family accused of fraud and abetment to suicide