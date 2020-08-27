-
27 Aug 2020
"Is this claustrophobia?" Ankita refutes Rhea's claims about Sushant
Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's former girlfriend, actor Ankita Lokhande has refuted claims that he felt "claustrophobic" while traveling in flights.
Her response came soon after Rhea Chakraborty, a prime accused in Sushant's death case, said in an interview that the actor took medicines for claustrophobia before taking flights.
Sushant died by alleged suicide in June. Investigations are currently underway.
Details
Sushant said he feels claustrophobic on flights: Rhea
In an interview with India Today, Rhea said, "The day we were to leave for our Europe trip (in 2019), Sushant told me that he feels very claustrophobic on flights and he takes a medicine for it called Modafinil."
"He always had that medicine with him and before getting on the flight, he took it himself," she added.
Response
Ankita posted a video to slam Rhea's claims
In response to Rhea's claims, Ankita posted a video, where Sushant can be seen seen operating a flight simulator. "Is this claustrophobia? You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you," she captioned the post.
Notably, Sushant had last year shared a handwritten list of his 50 dreams, that included learning to fly a plane.
Twitter Post
You can watch the clip here
Is this #claustrophobia?— Ankita lokhande (@anky1912) August 27, 2020
You always wanted to fly and you did it and we all are proud of you 😊 pic.twitter.com/5gc2sgyaEK
Quote
Sushant's mental health deteriorated during Europe trip: Rhea
In the same interview, Rhea also claimed that Sushant's mental health started deteriorating during their trip to Europe last year. She also said that Sushant had suffered from a depressive episode earlier in 2013 and had met a psychiatrist for treatment at that time.
SSR's father
Rhea poisoned my son, killed him: Sushant's father
-
Meanwhile, Sushant's father, KK Singh, today claimed that Rhea used to poison the late actor. He also called Rhea his son's "murderer," and demanded her immediate arrest.
"Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time. She is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," he said in a video statement.
Rhea
Separately, Rhea has alleged threat to life
-
Rhea, on the other hand, has sought protection from the Mumbai Police, claiming that there is a threat to her and her family's life.
"How is this family going to live? We are only asking for assistance, to cooperate with the various agencies that have asked us," she wrote, while posting a video of her father surrounded by media-persons outside their house.
Probe
Yesterday, anti-drug agency filed case against Rhea
-
On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea and a few others, after chat records from her phone hinted at alleged drug abuse in this case.
Additionally, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today questioned Rhea's brother, Showik Chakraborty. It has previously questioned Sushant's flatmate and staff members.
Rhea is expected to soon get summoned by the CBI for questioning.
Information
ED also questioned Rhea's father today
-
Further, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case in connection with Sushant's death, today summoned Rhea's father, Indrajit Chakraborty for questioning. On Wednesday, it had questioned Rhea's talent manager Jaya Saha.
Case
Rhea, family accused of fraud and abetment to suicide
Sushant was found dead at his residence in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.
The Mumbai Police had said he died by suicide and was suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder.
However, the actor's family denied having any knowledge of his alleged mental illnesses.
Rhea and her family members are accused of financial fraud and abetting the alleged suicide of Sushant.