Warner Bros. did the unthinkable, and they have the pandemic to thank for! The recent FanDome event by DC and Warner Bros. has generated a massive 22 million views from a stunning 220 nations. The event went on for 24 hours at a stretch to give every DC fan across the world with an Internet connection the opportunity to know what surprise awaits them.

Network Trended across 53 markets on Twitter, 82 markets on YouTube

Now, how was it done? The original program had an 8-hour-span and it trended across 53 markets on Twitter and 82 markets on YouTube. A host of platforms from the in-house media player of the event, successive fan-generated content on the DCEU and live streams by various influencers collaborating with DC have generated this unbelievable impression, which DC is pumped up to capitalize now.

Information High-tech kits, green screens given to all 14 hosts

DC chief creative officer Jim Lee designed a virtual Hall of Heroes stage for the 14 hosts. High-tech kits and green screens were delivered to each of them across 13 countries so that it would look as if the hosts were interacting with each other.

Trump Card Trailers of 'The Batman,' 'Wonder Woman' floored fans

The DC FanDome: Hall of Heroes won over the fans with their smash hit releases of official trailers of Wonder Woman 1984, The Batman and Zack Snyder's Justice League. The sheer power of each storyline that the trailers teased the audience gave the impression that DC is pulling out its guns against its rival Marvel. And boy, the guns are loaded!

Idea How were the plans of hosting the FanDome hatched?

It started with the pandemic foiling all plans of the San Diego Comic Con from happening. Warner Bros chief marketing officer Lisa Gregorian then brainstormed with Warner Bros. Pictures Group marketing president Blair Rich and CEO Ann Sarnoff about an event to reach their fans online. "We really wanted to put together an event that would super-serve the fans," said Lisa to a publication.

Fact The program was aired in nine languages including Italian, Korean

They then streamed the program in Italian, Spanish, English, traditional Chinese, Portuguese, French, Japanese, Korean and German. The executives also wanted to make it visually appealing to break the COVID-19 monotony. "You could already feel this sort of detachment and loneliness of COVID," highlights Rich, adding, "We wanted it to feel as much as possible as a physical destination and gathering place for fans."

Global fever "Reached a lot of fans around the world"