Netflix has played devil to one of its most diverse sci-fi original shows, again. Altered Carbon will no longer get a third season as the platform has shelved it. This cyberpunk sci-fi series captivated its audience with 10 episodes in the first season and eight episodes in the second. Joel Kinnaman starred in the first season, while Anthony Mackie starred in the final season.

Speculation Did fans see this coming?

Evidently, many fans saw it coming. The show, which is dubbed as the OTT version of Blade Runner, entailed a fairly high budget and had 10 great episodes in season 1, of which only two spanned less than 50 minutes. Fans' expectations were, however, dampened when Netflix chose a bleak Thursday to launch season 2, instead of its Friday launches for original titles.

Production Budget-related struggles, failed efforts to sustain popularity through Mackie

The second season had two episodes less and four of them being less than 50 minutes. This hinted at budget-related struggles the show might have been facing. Efforts to bring a Marvel star to sustain the popularity nosedived as fans feel that a lion's share of the minuscule budget was pocketed by Mackie while the rest of the cast struggled.

Plot The show got 2.61 average rating on Rotten Tomatoes

As if that wasn't worse, the storyline of the second season was a far cry from the intensely engaging first's. Many viewers bashed season 2 for diluting the narrative and complex plot with predictable scripts and a couple of high-octane fights thrown in between. The audience didn't like Mackie as much as they adored Kinnaman. This resulted in a 2.61 rating on Rotten Tomatoes.

Expectations Given everything, the show at least deserved a finale