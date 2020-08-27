Last updated on Aug 27, 2020, 08:55 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan will agree that without Scott Lang, the Avengers could never have defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019).
In the comics as well, Scott plays an important role in many storylines. But, for some reason, people still don't know him.
Read ahead to find out more about this small superhero.
Note: This article does not include other Ant-man mantle holders.
After an early release from prison, electronics genius-turned-thief Scott Lang finds out that his daughter, Cassie, has a heart ailment and her surgeon has been abducted.
In order to track down the abductor, he steals a size-altering suit from Dr. Hank Pym's mansion. Later, he turns himself and the suit in.
But seeing his heroics, Dr. Pym gives his Ant-man identity to Scott.
Scott has advanced knowledge of electronics, and is an avid inventor.
While the Ant-Man gear allows him to shrink to several sizes, over the time, he absorbs enough Pym particles to manipulate the size change through his own mind.
Scott's cybernetic helmet allows him to communicate with and direct ants and other insects, a device now generations more advanced than Pym's original.
An early mission gets Ant-Man an invitation to assist the Fantastic Four in the absence of Reed Richards. He soon joins the family full-time for many missions.
He later joins a revived Heroes for Hire, where he gains experience in covert operations and ant management.
After his initial refusal, Scott follows Hank Pym's footsteps and joins Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers.
Scott's strongest bond is with Cassie. Later, she herself becomes a crime fighter called Stature.
When Scott dies due to insane Scarlet Witch, Cassie goes back in time to resurrect her father. However, he comes back to witness Cassie perish because of Doctor Doom.
To avenge her, Scott leads the revived version of Fantastic Four called FF. Eventually, Doom brings back Cassie to life.
