Any Marvel Cinematic Universe fan will agree that without Scott Lang, the Avengers could never have defeated Thanos in Avengers: Endgame (2019). In the comics as well, Scott plays an important role in many storylines. But, for some reason, people still don't know him. Read ahead to find out more about this small superhero. Note: This article does not include other Ant-man mantle holders.

Origins Scott Lang stole the Ant-man suit to save his daughter

After an early release from prison, electronics genius-turned-thief Scott Lang finds out that his daughter, Cassie, has a heart ailment and her surgeon has been abducted. In order to track down the abductor, he steals a size-altering suit from Dr. Hank Pym's mansion. Later, he turns himself and the suit in. But seeing his heroics, Dr. Pym gives his Ant-man identity to Scott.

Powers Ant-man's 'small' super powers

Scott has advanced knowledge of electronics, and is an avid inventor. While the Ant-Man gear allows him to shrink to several sizes, over the time, he absorbs enough Pym particles to manipulate the size change through his own mind. Scott's cybernetic helmet allows him to communicate with and direct ants and other insects, a device now generations more advanced than Pym's original.

Alliances Scott has been part of the major Marvel superheroes teams

An early mission gets Ant-Man an invitation to assist the Fantastic Four in the absence of Reed Richards. He soon joins the family full-time for many missions. He later joins a revived Heroes for Hire, where he gains experience in covert operations and ant management. After his initial refusal, Scott follows Hank Pym's footsteps and joins Earth's Mightiest Heroes, the Avengers.

Super-dad Scott Lang: The world's greatest dad