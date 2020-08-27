On Thursday, news in the world of entertainment was about a pregnancy announcement that fans had long been waiting for, a couple of celebrities testing positive for COVID-19, and some more developments in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Meanwhile, Hollywood star couple Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. Here are more updates.

#1 Honey Trehan tested positive for COVID-19

Filmmaker Honey Trehan has tested positive for novel coronavirus. Trehan shared the news on Twitter, adding that his family and staff members would also undergo COVID-19 test. The casting director, who has worked on acclaimed movies such as Sonchiriya, Udta Punjab, Talvar and Dedh Ishqiya, recently made his directorial debut with Netflix film Raat Akeli Hai. It opened to positive critic and audience reviews.

Twitter Post You can read Honey Trehan's tweet here

I have tested COVID positive today..BMC and the other authorities been informed as well.

My family and the staff will be getting tested soon.All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are kindly requested to please get themselves tested ! 🙏 — Honey Trehan (@HoneyTrehan) August 27, 2020

#2 TV actor Rajesh Kumar has also tested positive, reports say

Popular television actor Rajesh Kumar, best known as Rosesh from the sitcom Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai, has also been diagnosed with COVID-19. He is currently asymptomatic and quarantined at home, reports said. In fact, shooting for TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai was recently stalled after some of its cast and crew members had tested positive for the virus.

Information Big B among other Bollywood stars who contracted COVID-19

In July, megastar Amitabh Bachchan (77), his son Abhishek, daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and granddaughter Aaradhya (8) had contracted COVID-19. They have all since recovered. Earlier, celebrities like actor Kiran Kumar, singer Kanika Kapoor, and producer Karim Morani were also infected with the disease.

#3 Randeep Hooda undergoes surgery, to be discharged soon

Actor Randeep Hooda on Wednesday underwent a surgery at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital, after he complained of pain in his leg. The actor is recovering and will soon be discharged, his father, Ranbir Hooda told media. "Randeep had a surgery yesterday. He is recovering and will be discharged soon," he said. Hooda was last seen in Netflix movie Extraction, co-starring Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth.

#4 Mahesh Manjrekar gets extortion text, files complaint

Filmmaker-actor Mahesh Manjrekar has filed a complaint with the Mumbai Police, after he received messages demanding Rs. 35 crore, per reports. The sender claimed to be associated with the gang of Abu Salem, convicted gangster who is currently serving prison term. The complaint was registered at the Dadar Police station and has since been transferred to Mumbai Police's Anti-Extortion Cell.

More news Virushka announces first pregnancy, and more