When the world is reeling under the coronavirus crisis, Netflix has brought a narrative every 'defeated' person must watch. Rising Phoenix, a Netflix documentary featuring some of the top Paralympic athletes out there, has premiered on the platform on August 26. Directed by Ian Bonhôte and Peter Ettedgui ("McQueen"), this is a lesson to perceive hurdles in a new light and overcome them.

Cast Each of the athletes featured faces a range of disabilities

The documentary features South African track athlete Ntando Mahlangu, wheelchair rugby player Ryley Batt, powerlifter Cui Zhe, runner Jean-Baptiste Alaize, fencer Bebe Vio, sprinter Jonnie Peacock, swimmer Ellie Cole, wheelchair racer Tatyana McFadden and archery champion Matt Stutzman. Each of these athletes faces a range of disabilities from truncated limb development (hemimelia) to polio and yet, never backed down from winning over life's hurdles.

Courage Documentary trailer makes one thing clear: No pity game here

The athletes featured in the documentary have lifted themselves way above the pedestal of sympathy, which the trailer of Rising Phoenix makes crystal clear since the start. Each athlete is introduced with the spotlights focusing on their will to embrace their conditions and make the mark. Stutzman, who shoots arrows with his feet, smirks and says, "This is how I am. Merry Christmas!"

Narration This is a story of brute power

You are humbled as you hear Vio - the first fencer on wheelchair overcoming meningitis that stripped all her limbs off - say one can never go ahead if they keep thinking why disability chose them. You are touched upon hearing Alaize, who lost his legs to war, assert how disabled people live in a system not designed for their success. Motivating, must say!

The cream And finally, the soundtrack wins you over