Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for questioning in the death case of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Rhea, actor and prime accused in this case, faces allegations of mental harassment, money laundering and abetment to his suicide. Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June. Three central agencies are currently probing the case.

Before Rhea, her brother, Showik, was questioned by CBI for several hours on Thursday. Her father, Indrajit Chakraborty, was also summoned yesterday by the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case connected to Sushant's death. The CBI, which started investigating this case after a Supreme Court order, has thus far questioned two of Sushant's staff members and his flatmate Siddharth Pithani.

Sushant's death case, earlier being probed by Mumbai Police, changed course after the actor's family filed an FIR in Patna against Rhea. However, Rhea, who was allegedly in a relationship with Sushant, has vehemently denied all allegations. In a recent television interview, she maintained Sushant was depressed and was taking medication. She added she is unsure of what led to his death.

Meanwhile, Sushant's father, KK Singh said yesterday that Rhea used to poison the late actor. He also called Rhea his son's "murderer," and demanded her immediate arrest. "Rhea Chakraborty had been giving my son Sushant poison for a long time. She is his murderer. She and her associates must be arrested without delay and punished," he said in a video statement.

On Wednesday, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) registered a case against Rhea and a few others, after chat records from her phone hinted at alleged drug abuse in this case. However, Rhea said she has never taken drugs.

