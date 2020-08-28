Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti today slammed his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty for her claims about the actor and his relationship with his family. In a recent television interview, Rhea, who is a prime accused in Sushant's death case, opened up about his alleged drug addiction and accused his family of not supporting him. Here's more on this.

Details Sushant was drugged, confined and isolated, Shweta said

In a series of tweets posted last night, Shweta reiterated Sushant was "drugged, confined and isolated." She shared the actor went to Chandigarh in January to meet his family, but returned within a couple of days due to "constant pestering" calls from Rhea. "There were 25 calls made by Rhea in less than 2-3 days time frame. Why? What was the urgency," she asked.

Details 'Family was always there for him'

Posting her flight ticket from US to India, Shweta said she had left her business and children to meet her brother when she heard about his deteriorating health. "The worst part was I didn't even get to meet him because by the time I reached, Bhai had already left Chandigarh...Family was always there standing rock solid for him!" she tweeted.

Quote Rhea said she had nothing to do with Sushant's return

Rhea, on the other hand, told India Today, "In January, he went to meet his sister in Chandigarh but returned after two days. Maybe he didn't like them, and returned on his own. I was not even aware that he was returning."

Twitter Post Here is one of Shweta's tweets

As Rhea mentioned in her interview,We didn’t love our brother!! Yeah right, that’s why I flew all the way from USA to India in Jan as soon as I got to know Bhai is visiting Chandigarh and is not keeping well. I had to stall my business and leave my kids behind! #Godiswithus pic.twitter.com/LACoJ0iK25 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 27, 2020

Drug use You have guts to tarnish image of my brother: Shweta

Shweta also accused Rhea of ruining the late actor's image. "You have guts to come on National media and tarnish the image of my pure brother after his death," she wrote in a tweet. Notably, Rhea, in the recent interview, claimed that Sushant was addicted to marijuana and she often tried to convince him to curb its consumption.

Quote I wish my brother never met Rhea, Shweta said

"I wish Bhai would have never met that girl at all! Drugging someone without his consent and then convincing him that you are not well, taking him to the psychiatrists... What level of manipulation is this!" another one of Shweta's tweets read.

Claims Rhea continues to maintain that she is innocent

In her recent interviews, Rhea has maintained innocence. "It is extremely hurtful that someone going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me... At least have the humanity, respect his love for me, even if you don't like me as his girlfriend," she told NDTV. She added the "witch-hunt" against her was destroying a "simple, innocent, middle-class family."

Probe Rhea summoned for questioning by CBI today