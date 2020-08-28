Vikas Singh, the lawyer representing late Sushant Singh Rajput's family has claimed that the pictures of the actor's body that were earlier circulated online were "morphed." He added that the "original pictures," taken on June 14 by Sushant's sister Meetu and now shared with the CBI suggest that the 34-year-old did not die by suicide but was strangulated. Here are more details on this.

Details 'It does not look like death by hanging at all'

In an interview with Times Now, Vikas Singh said, "I got some pictures earlier...I shared them with somebody in the forensic department, and he said that the pictures being circulated earlier were morphed." Commenting on the new pictures shared with CBI, the lawyer said the injury marks "don't look like a death by hanging at all. This looks like a death by strangulation."

Details Autopsy report has serious loopholes, Singh added

Singh added that more details would be revealed once the forensic teams analyze all the pictures sent to them by the post-mortem team at the Cooper Hospital and the Mumbai Police. Citing the autopsy report, the lawyer also refuted claims that Sushant had consumed juice on the morning of the day he died. The post-mortem report "has several serious loopholes," he reiterated.

Case Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. Mumbai Police, which was earlier probing this case, said the actor died by suicide, and that he was suffering from clinical depression and bipolar disorder. However, Sushant's family denied having any knowledge of his mental illnesses, and filed a police complaint in Patna against his girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty.

Developments Rhea, her brother being questioned by CBI today

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which started investigating the high-profile case after a Supreme Court order last week, has today summoned prime accused Rhea for questioning. She will reportedly be asked about her relationship with Sushant, his family, and her whereabouts when the actor died. Her brother Showik Chakraborty and a couple of Sushant's staff members are also being questioned by CBI today.

Developments ED and anti-drug agency also involved in the case