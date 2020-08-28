Last updated on Aug 28, 2020, 07:43 pm
Written byRashi Bhattacharyya
Actor Sonu Sood, who is being the Good Samaritan in these difficult times, has donned that hat again.
And this time, he has offered his help to students who are set to appear for JEE and NEET exams.
The 47-year-old star recently took to social media to offer his assistance to those students who might face difficulty in reaching their exam centers.
Here's more.
Sood made it clear that "in case JEE and NEET doesn't get postponed," he will help students reach their exam centers.
In his tweet, he attached a photo that read, "I am standing with you. If you are stuck anywhere, let me know your areas of travel. I will help you reach your examination centers. No one should miss their exam because of resources."
“ I N C A S E “ #JEE_NEET doesn’t get— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 28, 2020
postponed. pic.twitter.com/D2iYzt4wf4
Previously as well, Sood has been vocal about supporting those who have to appear for NEET and JEE.
He shared videos and appeals of students asking to postpone the exams, and also urged the government to delay the exams by 60 days to ensure proper planning.
He called this situation, "an examination not only for students, but for the Government too."
This is not an examination only for students.— sonu sood (@SonuSood) August 26, 2020
It’s an examination for the Government too.
Govt. has an opportunity to excel by postponing #JEE_NEET for 60 days.
Make it happen and bring those smiles back.
Students Govt. can prepare in this time window. #PostponeJEE_NEET
Apart from Sood, opposition leaders like Rahul Gandhi, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee, her Odisha counterpart Naveen Patnaik, DMK President MK Stalin, and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia have also demanded the postponement.
Even environmental activist Greta Thunberg tweeted her support for the students.
Recently, 4,000 students went on a hunger strike to demand postponing of the JEE Main 2020 and NEET 2020 exam.
