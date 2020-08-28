Today, news in the world of entertainment was about a veteran singer's death, updates on a couple of much-awaited flicks, more goodness by Sonu Sood, and some major developments in the investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput's tragic death. Bollywood playback singer Papon's mother, Assamese singer Archana Mahanta has passed away. Here are all the updates you need to know.

#1 Singer Papon's mother passes away at 72

Popular Bollywood singer Angaraag "Papon" Mahanta's mother and noted Assamese singer Archana Mahanta passed away on Thursday. The 72-year-old had been undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Guwahati, after suffering a brain stroke on July 14. Her last rites were held at Nabagraha crematorium with full state honors. Papon's father, Khagen Mahanta, was also a popular singer. He had passed away in 2014.

Quote We lost a shining star, said Assam's Chief Minister

"I am deeply saddened to hear about the demise of renowned Assamese folk singer Archana Mahanta. Today, we have lost a shining star among the cultural stalwarts of the state. I offer my deepest condolences and sympathies to the family," Assam CM Sarbananda Sonowal said.

#2 Sonu Sood is offering help to JEE, NEET aspirants

Bollywood actor Sonu Sood has been supporting students in their demands for the postponement of the upcoming NEET and JEE-Main entrance examinations, in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. He, however, has said that if the government goes ahead with conducting the pivotal exams as scheduled, he would work for travel arrangement to help students reach their designated examination centers.

#3 Kangana Ranaut's 'Tejas' to go on floors this December

In another news, Kangana Ranaut-starrer Tejas is all set to go on floors this December. Ranaut will be seen portraying the role of an IAF officer. The movie is inspired from the 2016 landmark event when IAF became the first of the country's defense forces to allow the induction of women into combat roles. Tejas has been written and directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

#4 'Dolly Kitty' to arrive on Netflix in September

Alankrita Srivastava's upcoming movie Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare is all set to premiere on Netflix next month. The movie stars Konkona Sen Sharma and Bhumi Pednekar in lead roles. The film is a family drama revolving around two cousins and their quest for freedom. It also features Amol Parashar, Vikrant Massey and Aamir Bashir, among others.

Quote I am okay with any platform, Bhumi says

Talking about her take on the digital release, Bhumi said, "As an artist, I only look to entertain audiences every time I come on screen and I'm okay with any platform becoming the vehicle of my creative expression."

#5 Sanjay Dutt's birthday wish for sister Priya Dutt

Separately, Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt, who is reportedly battling lung cancer, today posted an appreciation note for his sister Priya Dutt for her birthday. "Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday," the 61-year-old wrote. Dutt is expected to soon fly down to the US for his treatment.

Thank you for always being a constant in my life. I wish you all the happiness of the world. Happy Birthday @priyadutt ❤️ A post shared by duttsanjay on Aug 28, 2020 at 1:19am PDT

#6 Before release, 'Sadak 2' rated at 1/10 on IMDb

Amid the re-ignited debate around nepotism in Bollywood, Sadak 2 has become the favorite target for angry fans. Even before its release, the movie had a rating of 1 out of 10 stars on popular film rating platform IMDb. Earlier, its trailer was subjected to massive hate and received a record 12 million (1.2 crore) dislikes on YouTube. The movie releases on Disney+Hotstar tonight.

