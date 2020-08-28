R Kelly, currently incarcerated at Metropolitan Correctional Center, Chicago "isn't doing well." News has it that his co-inmate punched the singer because he got frustrated after a lockdown was imposed following protests by Kelly's supporters outside the facility demanding his bail. This has triggered a more aggressive bail plea from his attorney Douglas C. Anton, who said, "They cannot protect him in the facility."

Status Inmate punched Kelly, singer apparently fine

Jail officials said that Kelly was sitting on his bed when his inmate got up and started "punching" him on his face. They, however, added that the attack was brief and refused to comment on how Kelly saved himself from such an ambush. The R&B singer has been checked by the prison doctors who ruled out any major injury caused by the attack.

Reason Why did this attack happen on Kelly?

The inmate has Kelly to blame for all the facilities that got postponed due to protests outside the prison demanding the singer's release. Kelly's lawyer Steven Greenberg said that every time such a protest happens, jail authorities lock the facility down. Other jail inmates can't meet their visitors and often don't get their showers and necessary services. Thus, every prisoner is angry with Kelly.

Safety They cannot protect him in the facility, says Kelly's attorney

Meanwhile, attorney Anton argued that there is no place inside that prison that is safe for Kelly. "I spoke to him and he is not OK. He isn't doing well. This (is) even more (of a) reason why he needs to be released. They cannot protect him in the facility," said Anton. Greenberg, however, later confirmed that Kelly has been shifted to solitary confinement.

Claims Is the disgraced singer fine, even in solitary confinement?