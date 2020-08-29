Popular rapper Kanye West might be running for office, but in the process is reportedly leaving a trail of small-to-moderate corporate companies across the world angry and fuming over non-payment for services he had ordered for. This time, it's tech company MyChannel, which has filed a $20 million lawsuit against Kanye's YEEZY brand of luxury sneaker shoes for not paying them for their services.

Claim What exactly is the allegation against Kanye?

Representatives of MyChannel claimed they pooled in 10,000 man-hours for YEEZY. They also invested $7 million to relocate their headquarters twice. The lawsuit maintains that while MyChannel used their technology to create videos for the YEEZY sneakers, Kanye rebranded his company as YZY Tech, presented the same technology as his own before Adidas and copied it on Kanye's Sunday Service videos.

Allegations Kanye allegedly kept stealing their technology

Thereafter, the company stopped working for Kanye but noticed that the rapper keeps using technology stolen from them to sell merchandise in Sunday Service. This prompted them to file a lawsuit against him and YEEZY for violating oral agreement, their NDA for using their technology without consent and seeking total damages crossing $20mn. Notably, this is just the latest blot on Kanye's business ethics.

Past allegations Earlier Japanese enterprise Toki Sen-I Co went against him

In 2019, Japanese fabric brand Toki Sen-I Co had filed a lawsuit claiming non-payment of about $624,000 from YEEZY. Citing this ploy to "defraud hardworking, innocent vendors," the brand alleged that business with Kanye was good on small orders until he refused a down payment against a large fabric order. The company produced in good faith but he claimed to never receive the material.

