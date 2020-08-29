Actor Chadwick Boseman, best known for his role as King T'Challa in Marvel Cinematic Universe's Black Panther, died on Friday (local time) after a long battle with colon cancer, his family confirmed in a statement. He was 43. His family revealed Boseman was diagnosed with the illness in 2016 but he continued working in films; juggling surgeries, chemotherapy, and shoots.

Statement He persevered through it all: Family

The statement revealed Boseman was surrounded by his wife and family during the final moments. They thanked fans for their love but requested privacy. Boseman, who never publicly spoke about his illness, was a true fighter, the family said. "Chadwick persevered through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," the family added.

Quote Boseman filmed several movies while being treated

"From Marshall to Da 5 Bloods, August Wilson's Ma Rainey's Black Bottom, and several more - all were filmed during and between countless surgeries and chemotherapy. It was the honor of his career to bring King T'Challa to life in Black Panther," the statement added.

Twitter Post Here's his family's statement

MCU As Wakanda's leader, Black Panther won hearts globally

Boseman played one of the most loved superheroes of MCU — the Black Panther, the leader of the utopian nation of Wakanda. The movie, replete with a Black cast and crew, won applauds globally for sending a message about diversity. It minted gold at the box office, earning over $1.29 billion globally. He reprised the role again in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

42 Boseman's earnest portrayal of Jackie Robinson made him a fan-favorite

After years of working on TV, Boseman found his big break with 42, a movie based on the life of American baseball player Jackie Robinson. The movie released in 2013 and also starred Harrison Ford. With his honest portrayal of Robinson's battle with racism, Boseman earned acclaim. In a somber coincidence, he died on the same day when Major League Baseball celebrated Jackie Robinson Day.

Reactions Hollywood and Boseman's fans mourned his death

The news of his death came as a shock to many. Director Jordan Peele tweeted, "This is a crushing blow." "An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time, (sic)" wrote the Academy. His Black Panther co-star Sterling K. Brown wrote, "I don't have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh."

Twitter Post "Our hearts are broken"