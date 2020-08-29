Actor Rhea Chakraborty was questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for more than 10 hours yesterday in connection with the death case of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She has been asked to appear before the central agency again today. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant, faces allegations of mental harassment, money laundering, and abetment to his suicide. Here are more details.

According to reports, Rhea, who made her first appearance before the CBI yesterday, was asked about details of her relationship with the late actor and his family. She was also asked about why she left Sushant's house on June 8, just days ahead of his death, and if she or his family were in touch with him after that day.

Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. Mumbai Police said it was suicide. The CBI, which took charge of this case after a Supreme Court order last week, has also been questioning Rhea's brother, Showik, also an accused in the case. It also questioned the late actor's flatmate Siddharth Pithani and some of his domestic staff members.

However, Rhea has vehemently denied all allegations. In recent television interviews, she maintained Sushant was depressed and was taking medication, adding that she is unsure of what led to his death. "It is extremely hurtful that someone (his father) going through a loss doesn't understand what this could be doing to me. I loved his son, is there no humanity?," she told NDTV.

Meanwhile, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti has released purported WhatsApp exchanges where Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Samuel Miranda, and some others apparently talked about procuring drugs such as cannabis cigarettes and Blueberry Kush. Earlier, the Enforcement Directorate (ED), which is probing a money laundering case connected to Sushant's death, accessed chats from Rhea's phone which suggested she was in touch with drug dealers.

