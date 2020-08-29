Looks like, Mahesh Bhatt's directorial comeback Sadak 2 has arrived to break all the unwanted movie records out there. After the movie's trailer was unabashedly disliked, it has now become the lowest-rated film ever on popular movie rating platform IMDb. Based on more than 11,000 votes, the movie currently stands at a rating of 1.1 stars out of 10. Here is more on this.

Film 'Sadak 2' opened to poor reviews on Friday

Sadak 2, that was released on Disney+ Hotstar on Friday evening, is a sequel to Bhatt's own 1991 hit movie Sadak. Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt reprise their roles from original flick. It also stars Mahesh Bhatt's daughter Alia, and Aditya Roy Kapur. But it's not just fans who are unhappy. The movie has received disastrous reviews, with critics calling it "terrible" and "lackluster".

Details The film beats many critically-panned movies on IMDb

Sadak 2's closest rival on IMDb happens to be a 2015 Turkish film, Code Name: K.O.Z., which has a slightly better rating of 1.3 out of 10 stars. In terms of Bollywood, Sadak 2's rating has dropped even below the most critically-panned films such as Himmatwala (1.7 stars out of 10), Ram Gopal Varma's Fire (1.7), The Legend of Drona (2), and Karzzzz (2.1).

Trailer Previously, 'Sadak 2's trailer also received similar hate

Earlier, fans ran a campaign to down-vote the trailer of Sadak 2 on YouTube. In fact, with more than 12 million (1.2 crore) dislikes, the clip has become the most-disliked YouTube video in India as well as the most-disliked trailer clip around the world. It is also the second most-disliked YouTube video in the world, only behind YouTube's Rewind 2018 (18 million dislikes).

Reason But, why has it been subjected to so much hate?

The reason why Sadak 2 has become perhaps the most-hated film for this generation is because of the tragic death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died by alleged suicide. Angry fans alleged that the rising star, an industry "outsider," was ostracised by Bollywood's "elite club" and "insiders." Sadak 2, which features star kids in all the lead roles, has become an obvious target.

Information Bhatt's association has added to the controversy

Furthermore, the fact that Mahesh Bhatt has directed this movie has also added to the controversy. Bhatt is known to be close to actor Rhea Chakraborty, Sushant's girlfriend, who has been accused by the late actor's family of fraud and abetment to his suicide.

Comparison In sharp contract, SSR's 'Dil Bechara' got all the love