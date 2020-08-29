While countless fans continue to struggle with accepting the tragic death of Sushant Singh Rajput, the shameless desperation to profit off the tragedy has proved to be as, if not more, hurting. After an upcoming movie, that has seemingly drawn inspiration from the actor's death, was recently announced, fans slammed the makers and vowed to boycott it. Here is more on this.

Film What is the film all about?

The movie, directed by Sanoj Mishra and produced by Marut Singh, under the banner of Roar Productions, is titled, Shashank. It aims to tell the story of a "young star's mysterious death and nepotism in Bollywood." The film features actors Aarya Babbar and Rajveer Singh. Its filming will reportedly take place in Patna, Lucknow, and Mumbai.

Details It has been berated by SSR's fans, family

The controversy around this film erupted yesterday after film journalist and trade analyst Komal Nahta shared a teaser poster of the film. However, the promotion by Nahta did not sit well with fans and even the late actor's family. In fact, Sushant's sister, Shweta Singh Kirti, put an angry tweet this morning, writing, "Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!"

Twitter Post Here is Shweta Singh's tweet

Boycott the film and the one who is promoting it!! #BoycottAltairMedia https://t.co/F5smtiSNY4 — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 29, 2020

Reactions Angry fans criticized the makers for 'insensitivity'

Fans slammed the makers' "insensitivity" at trying to gain from a tragic death, which many, including the late actor's friends and family have not gotten over. They also criticized the film producers' decision to make the movie at a time when Sushant's death case is under probe and there still remain plenty of doubts around the circumstances that led to the actor's sudden demise.

Cast Aarya Babbar in a movie against nepotism. Ironic?

"Family hasn't given its consent for this movie. Case is still under investigation. Why is Bollywood so desperate to dig its own grave? Heights of shamelessness," a certain user tweeted. Meanwhile, it didn't take users too long to point out the irony in casting Aarya Babbar, son of actors Raj and Nadira Babbar, in a movie that aims to highlight the perils of nepotism.

Twitter Post 'Treachery of the highest level'

A Production House has gone ahead and decided to make a Film Based on the Mysterious Death of #SushantSinghRajputCase



The Film is named #Shashank.



My View: This is Treachery of the highest level and this needs to be banned. I will be taking action on this#BoycottAltairMedia pic.twitter.com/ZMKThL0VzO — Abhishek Parihar (@AbhiHQ) August 29, 2020

Bollywood Sushant's death angered fans, triggered Bollywood's infighting