Masaba Masaba is a calculated risk. The six-episode series, directed by Sonam Nair and streaming now on Netflix, impresses in bits and pieces. However, its energy remains mostly restrained, which keeps it from realizing its full potential. Anyway, a stunning acting debut (no points for guessing, by Masaba Gupta) steals all the attention. Here is our review.

Plotline In this one, Masaba and Neena play Masaba and Neena

In Masaba Masaba, the rocking daughter-mother duo of Masaba and Neena Gupta play fictionalized versions of themselves. At the center of attention is Masaba, juggling between an impending divorce, incessant media attention, and the undying demands of her fast-paced profession of fashion. At 60, Neena Gupta is as cool as ever, and never fails from looking for great work and caring for her daughter.

Show At its heart, it is a celebration of women

At its core, Masaba Masaba is a celebration of women. Not just Masaba and Neena, the show is filled with women, who regardless of their ages and backgrounds, are constantly breaking barriers, making bold moves and inspiring others around. Given that intent of the makers, the leading duo could not have been a better pick.

Fun 'Masaba Masaba' is fun and frolic

The makers know how to pull off a joke on themselves. The series, set in the heart of Bollywood, is replete with instances like celebrities obsessively making small talk with each other, or showstoppers throwing last-minute tantrums. All in all, Masaba Masaba has its moments, which are mostly fun and frolic. But it's not always a high ride. It's a patchy affair, at best.

Details And, it's just too short of depth

Given the show's premise and the fantastic lead duo, this writer personally started watching Masaba Masaba with a lot of expectations. Despite dealing with a plethora of issues and topics worthy of being explored, the series merely touches upon them, and fails to provide any constructive commentary. Hence, the show, short of depth, merely ends up being an easy-breezy offering.

Performances A sensational acting debut by Masaba

But what makes this show watchable, even perhaps worthy of binge-watching, is the sensational acting debut by Masaba. From her dialogue delivery to the body language, the fashion designer, who is mostly behind the camera, gets everything right in front of it as well. It is surprising that Masaba outdoes her mother, a veteran in the field, who is superb as ever.

Final word To watch or not to watch?