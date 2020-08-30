You must have wondered what it may cost to bring Bollywood's biggest star to the small screen. Apparently, Rs. 250 crore. No, we are not exaggerating. According to latest reports, Salman Khan, who is returning to host the latest edition of popular Colors TV reality show Bigg Boss, could charge this whopping amount for the season. Here are more details on this.

Details Salman to get Rs. 10.25 crore per episode

Citing sources, Bollywood Hungama reported that Salman will be paid Rs. 10.25 crore per episode of Bigg Boss 14, adding that the superstar will shoot for two episodes each week for a period of three months (12 weeks). "It's a blanket deal with Salman, which also requires him to be present at certain award shows of the television channel," the source added.

Schedule 'BB 14' expected to kick off by mid-October

It was recently reported that Bigg Boss 14, which was earlier planned to be premiered this September, has been postponed for a month due to the ongoing rains in Mumbai. Confirming the same, the source told the publication, "Once the Mumbai rains subside, the set will be built in totality to get the show in action. It's expected to go on air by mid-October."

Contestants Who all are expected to participate this time?

As far as the contestants for Bigg Boss 14 are concerned, buzz suggests that popular television celebrities such as Jasmin Bhasin and Baal Veer actor Pavitra Punia have been approached by the makers. Furthermore, Nishant Malkani, Naina Singh, Naagin actor Nia Sharma and Vivian Dsena are also in talks to participate, reports have suggested. However, no official confirmation has been done yet.

Information This season will have both celebrities and commoners