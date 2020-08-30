Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third consecutive day today, in connection with the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She was questioned for nearly seven hours on Saturday at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where CBI officials are staying. On Friday, she had been questioned for around 10 hours. Here are more details.

Details CBI asked Rhea about relations with Sushant, his family

Rhea (28), who had been dating Sushant for more than a year, was inquired by CBI officials about the details of her relationship with the late actor and his family, according to reports. She was also reportedly asked about why she left Sushant's house on June 8, merely days before his death, and if she or her family communicated with him after that day.

Details Showik Chakraborty, Siddharth Pithani also questioned

The CBI, which started probing this case, after a Supreme Court order last week, has also been questioning Rhea's brother, Showik, also an accused in the case. It also reportedly questioned the late actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and some of his staff members, including house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Neeraj Singh.

Information Rhea has denied all the allegations

However, Rhea has vehemently denied all the allegations. In a couple of recent television interviews, she maintained that Sushant was suffering from depression and taking medication, adding that she is unsure of what led to his untimely death.

Reports Rhea used Sushant's cards for shopping, Pithani claimed

Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Siddharth Pithani said that Rhea often used Sushant's cards for shopping. He also claimed that the late actor had asked him to delete all his videos and data from a hard drive. However, Rhea has denied taking any money from Sushant. Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering case connected to the 34-year-old actor's death.

NCB NCB reportedly found Darknet connection in drug dealings

Further, according to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has discovered that the drugs that were allegedly procured by Rhea were purchased by the suppliers using the Darknet. The Darknet is a hidden internet network, accessed using special software and configurations, and often used to trade illegal substances. To recall, the NCB had on Wednesday filed a case against Rhea and a few others.

SSR Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June