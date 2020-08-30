Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 12:01 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
Actor Rhea Chakraborty has been summoned by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the third consecutive day today, in connection with the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.
She was questioned for nearly seven hours on Saturday at the DRDO guest house in Mumbai where CBI officials are staying. On Friday, she had been questioned for around 10 hours.
Here are more details.
Rhea (28), who had been dating Sushant for more than a year, was inquired by CBI officials about the details of her relationship with the late actor and his family, according to reports.
She was also reportedly asked about why she left Sushant's house on June 8, merely days before his death, and if she or her family communicated with him after that day.
The CBI, which started probing this case, after a Supreme Court order last week, has also been questioning Rhea's brother, Showik, also an accused in the case.
It also reportedly questioned the late actor's friend and flatmate Siddharth Pithani and some of his staff members, including house manager Samuel Miranda and cook Neeraj Singh.
However, Rhea has vehemently denied all the allegations. In a couple of recent television interviews, she maintained that Sushant was suffering from depression and taking medication, adding that she is unsure of what led to his untimely death.
Meanwhile, in a recent interview, Siddharth Pithani said that Rhea often used Sushant's cards for shopping. He also claimed that the late actor had asked him to delete all his videos and data from a hard drive.
However, Rhea has denied taking any money from Sushant.
Notably, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is also probing a money laundering case connected to the 34-year-old actor's death.
Further, according to reports, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has discovered that the drugs that were allegedly procured by Rhea were purchased by the suppliers using the Darknet.
The Darknet is a hidden internet network, accessed using special software and configurations, and often used to trade illegal substances.
To recall, the NCB had on Wednesday filed a case against Rhea and a few others.
Sushant was found dead at his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide.
Cops also said that Sushant had been undergoing treatment for clinical depression and bipolar disorder.
The actor's family, however, said they knew nothing about his alleged mental health conditions, and accused Rhea and her family of mental harassment and abetment to suicide.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.