Veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's residential building in Mumbai, Prabhukunj, was sealed by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday as a precautionary measure due to the COVID-19 pandemic. According to reports, some residents of the society had tested positive for coronavirus a few days ago. Fortunately, the 90-year-old singer and her family members are healthy. Here are more details on this.

Details Mangeshkar family confirmed the development

Confirming the development, Mangeshkar family has released an official statement. "We have been inundated by calls all evening enquiring whether Prabhukunj is sealed. The building society and the BMC have sealed it from the onset of the epidemic as we have senior citizens at home and in the building, and it is mandatory to take these precautions (sic)," the statement read.

Statement Please don't believe in hearsay, the statement added

The family also urged fans to refrain from believing in rumors about their health. "We, as a building society in unison, are taking utmost caution, care and co-operating to ensure the well-being and safety of all the senior citizens especially, and all the other residing members as well. By God's grace and the wishes of so many, the family is safe," they further said.

Information Mumbai is one of the worst-hit cities in India

Notably, Lata Mangeshkar and her family reside in Mumbai, which is one of the worst-affected Indian cities in the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak. By Saturday evening, Mumbai had recorded 1,43,389 total coronavirus cases and 7,596 deaths.

COVID-19 COVID-19 infected over 35 lakh across India