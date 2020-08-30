On Sunday, news in the world of entertainment was about a couple of celebrities going public with their COVID-19 status, some fresh developments in the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and more. Genelia Deshmukh revealed she has now tested negative for COVID-19, after having tested positive three weeks ago. Here are all the updates you need to know.

#1 Himansh Kohli's family members test positive for COVID-19

Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli's family members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus. The 30-year-old Yaariyan actor revealed that while his father, mother and sister tested positive for COVID-19, he has tested negative for the fatal virus. Kohli also expressed gratitude to the government, adding that his family is under home quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions.

Instagram Post Here is Himansh Kohli's statement

#2 Genelia Deshmukh reveals her COVID-19 diagnosis

Genelia Deshmukh has revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. The 33-year-old actor added that she remained asymptomatic for 21 days and tested negative on Saturday. In her statement, posted to social media, Genelia wrote, "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs (sic)."

Twitter Post You can read Genelia's tweet here

#3 Taapsee to star alongside Vijay Sethupathi in Tamil comedy

Taapsee Pannu is all set to team up with Vijay Sethupathi for an upcoming Tamil comedy movie. The yet-untitled film will be directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. Filming for the project will kick off in September in Jaipur. Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said she will wrap up shooting in 28 days. Taapsee also has Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

