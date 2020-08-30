Last updated on Aug 30, 2020, 10:49 pm
Hi,
Logout
Written bySagar Malik
On Sunday, news in the world of entertainment was about a couple of celebrities going public with their COVID-19 status, some fresh developments in the investigations into Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, and more.
Genelia Deshmukh revealed she has now tested negative for COVID-19, after having tested positive three weeks ago.
Here are all the updates you need to know.
Bollywood actor Himansh Kohli's family members have been diagnosed with the novel coronavirus.
The 30-year-old Yaariyan actor revealed that while his father, mother and sister tested positive for COVID-19, he has tested negative for the fatal virus.
Kohli also expressed gratitude to the government, adding that his family is under home quarantine and taking all the necessary precautions.
I am taking care of myself and my family members. In the meanwhile, safeguard your family and ensure that they are taking all precautions. Even the slightest bit of carelessness can be harmful. But, please don't be scared, a sane mind deals with all the problems better. Wishing all of you good health and lots of love. 🌼 Love, #HimanshKohli
A post shared by kohlihimansh on
Genelia Deshmukh has revealed that she had tested positive for COVID-19 three weeks ago. The 33-year-old actor added that she remained asymptomatic for 21 days and tested negative on Saturday.
In her statement, posted to social media, Genelia wrote, "I am happy to be back with my family and loved ones. Surround yourselves with love... that's true strength and it's all one needs (sic)."
August 29, 2020
Taapsee Pannu is all set to team up with Vijay Sethupathi for an upcoming Tamil comedy movie.
The yet-untitled film will be directed by Deepak Sundarrajan. Filming for the project will kick off in September in Jaipur.
Confirming the news to Pinkvilla, Taapsee said she will wrap up shooting in 28 days.
Taapsee also has Haseen Dillruba and Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.
In other news, actor Rhea Chakraborty was today summoned by CBI for the third consecutive day in connection with the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who died in an apparent suicide in June.
Separately, veteran playback singer Lata Mangeshkar's residential building in Mumbai has been sealed by BMC due to fears over COVID-19. Fortunately, the singer and her family members are healthy.
Love Entertainment news?
Subscribe to stay updated.