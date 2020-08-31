A fresh teaser of the upcoming special episode of Bear Grylls's Into The Wild featuring Bollywood star Akshay Kumar is now out. Loaded with the charisma and style of the renowned British adventurer and India's favorite action hero, the episode promises to be an entertainer. Akshay shared the teaser earlier today, and fans are totally loving it. Here's more on this.

The short clip starts with Grylls introducing Akshay as a legend known for his action flicks. The "daredevil duo" then goes on a mad adventure, where they are seen roaming through the jungle, crossing crocodile-infested water bodies, and...drinking "elephant poop tea" (that's right). Toward the end of the video, Akshay says that he would remember the experience for the "rest of my life."

Sharing the teaser on his social media accounts, Akshay wrote, "I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to Into The Wild With Bear Grylls but he completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea. What a day!"

I knew there would be stiff challenges prior to #IntoTheWildWithBearGrylls but @beargrylls completely surprised me with the elephant poop tea 💩 What a day! 🐊😂 @discoverychannelin @discoveryplusindia A post shared by akshaykumar on Aug 30, 2020 at 10:30pm PDT

Talking about the show, Akshay praised Grylls and said the experience was overpowering. "I have always admired Bear Grylls for his energy, passion and what he has stood for all these years. It was a humbling experience being with him in the wild as he went about unfolding one challenge after another. It is different out there...as there is no back-up," he said.

This special episode of Into The Wild was reportedly filmed earlier this year at Mysuru's Bandipur Tiger Reserve and National Park. The full episode will be premiered on the Discovery+ app on September 11 and aired on the Discovery Channel on September 14. It will reportedly be available in various languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Bengali and English.

Before Akshay Kumar, superstar Rajinikanth and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also featured in separate, special episodes of Into The Wild with Bear Grylls. Both the specials were massive hits, and garnered historic high ratings for the infotainment genre.

