The Multiplex Association of India and several leading film personalities, including Reliance Entertainment's CEO and Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor have requested the central government to consider the reopening of movie theaters. The request has come as the guidelines released under the fourth phase of unlocking from the coronavirus-induced restrictions have not allowed cinema halls to start operations yet. Here are more details on this.

Context India enters Unlock 4.0, but cinema halls remain shut

The government on Saturday issued the guidelines for the fourth phase of its unlock plan, thereby allowing metro rail services to resume and also easing restrictions on public gatherings. However, movie theaters, that remain shuttered across the country since March when the coronavirus-induced lockdown was first imposed, have not been allowed to start operations as part of the fresh plan.

MAI Multiplex Association requested government to start operations

On Sunday, the Multiplex Association of India put a series of tweets, requesting the government to allow cinema halls to restart operations. The Association ensured that a safe and hygienic experience shall be ensured for the audiences. It also highlighted that if aviation, metro services and restaurants can be allowed to operate, the cinema industry should also be given a chance.

Quote 'Cinema is an integral part of culture and economy'

"The Cinema Industry is an inherent part of the country's culture, but also an integral part of the economy, supporting millions of livelihoods...We are committed to offering a safe and hygienic cinema experience (sic)," the MAI said.

Support Reliance Entertainment CEO also supported the cause

The MAI's call received support from many in the film industry. Shibasish Sarkar, the CEO of the Reliance Entertainment, which has produced highly-anticipated upcoming films such as Akshay Kumar-starrer Sooryavanshi and Ranveer Singh's 83, also extended support. He tweeted, "In India thousands and millions have lost jobs or pay cuts with no income of cinema hall owners. Halls are now closed for 6 months."

Quote 'Livelihood of thousands of families at risk'

Film exhibitor Akshaye Rathi said that 20 lakh jobs are at stake and many cinema halls are potentially facing closure. "Livelihood of thousands of families at risk...Iconic places that gave you millions of beautiful memories potentially facing closure. If you care, please share (sic)."

Twitter Post Save cinemas, says Boney Kapoor

Digital releases Producers forced to release movies on digital platforms

As cinemas remain shuttered, film producers have been forced to release their movies directly on digital platforms. In June, Amitabh Bachchan-starrer Gulabo Sitabo became the first-ever big-ticket Bollywood movie to be released on a streaming service. However, that move wasn't without controversy, as it triggered a war of words between filmmakers and cinema/multiplex chains, who even warned of "retributive measures."

Information Many major movies went the digital way, nonetheless