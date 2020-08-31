MTV VMAs 2020 went pseudo-live and treated music lovers with entertainment from a safe distance, albeit struggling with green screens. Proceedings of the award ceremony felt pre-recorded for most of the time including acceptance speeches, but we appreciate the organizers for trying to keep it safe and pulling off a daring feat of entertainment that didn't look like a Zoom call meet.

Awards Now, let's talk about who won for what

BTS swept VMA 2020, winning the Best Choreography, Best K-Pop and Best Pop for On, while winning the Best Group awards as well. Ariana Grande and Lady Gaga won the Best Collaboration and Song of the Year awards for Rain on Me. Taylor Swift won the Best Direction award for The Man. BLACKPINK's How You Like That was the Song of the summer.

Eye-popping Visual delight: Big winners

Alexandre Moors and Nuno Xico won the Best Editing award for Miley Cyrus's Mother's Daughter, while Christian Stone bagged the Best Art Direction for it. Mathematic and EIGHTY4 bagged the Best Visual Effects award for Dua Lipa's Physical. Michael Merriman won the Best Cinematography award for Rain on Me. Blinding Lights by The Weeknd bagged the Video of the Year and Best R&B awards.

Rock/hip-hop Rockers and scorchers

Coldplay's Orphans won the Best Rock video and Machine Gun Kelly took home the Best Alternative award for Bloody Valentine. Qué Pena by Maluma and J Balvin won the Best Latin award. Doja Cat won the PUSH Best New Artist award, while Megan Thee Stallion's Savage grabbed the Best Hip-Hop award. The sensational Lady Gaga bagged the Tricon and Artist of the year awards.

Other categories Special categories and environment

Congratulating the spirits of quarantine, CNCO's MTV Unplugged At Home won the best quarantine performance. Ariana Grande and Justin Bieber's Stuck With U won the title of Best music video from home. H.E.R.'s I Can't Breathe won the video for Good Title, strongly focusing on the Black Lives Matter movement and the impact it continues to have on the community.

