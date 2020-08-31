Popular television actor Shilpa Shinde, who made her acting comeback with the show Gangs of Filmistan, recently revealed some shocking details about the way the series is being filmed. She alleged poor working conditions and flouting of promises by the producers, adding that she wants to quit. However, the producers have denied the allegations. Here are more details.

Show What is 'Gangs of Filmistan' all about?

Gangs of Filmistan is a new television comedy show. Apart from Shilpa, it also features Jatin Suri, Sugandha Mishra, Sanket Bhosale, Paritosh Tripathi, Siddharth Sagar and Sunil Grover. The series follows struggling actors who are staying with a don and are forced to perform for him to entertain him during the pandemic. The show went on air on Star Bharat on August 31.

Details We have to work for over 12 hours, Shilpa said

In a conversation with The Times of India, Shilpa said that the actors are being forced to overwork, sometimes even more than 12 hours. "We have been shooting from 7 am in the morning to 11 in the night. I don't know where these association people are. Why don't they notice this? How the artists are being exploited (sic)," she told the publication.

Quote 'How can you make artists work in such a manner?'

"If you are operating a machine, even that needs to rest to function properly. How can you make artists work in such a manner? I don't think the channel is even aware what circumstances we are working in," the 43-year-old actor added.

Details Never wanted to work with Sunil Grover, she added

Further, Shilpa, who has previously featured in shows such as Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai! and Bigg Boss 11, added that she did not want to work with Sunil Grover, and had told this to the show producers. She alleged that the makers lied to her that Sunil was not a part of the show, and that the actor later joined the cast.

Quote We don't get to perform, she claimed

"When (Sunil) is around, you can't do anything. He takes over entire act. We are never given scripts, our gags get destroyed and we don't get to perform at all. I am not making a comeback to stand behind in the crowd," she asserted.

Precautions She said COVID-19 precautions are not being followed

Shilpa also alleged the necessary precautions for coronavirus are not being properly followed on the sets. "I don't want to work on the show in this manner. It is a comedy show but what is happening. I am not at all happy. I am not at all shown on the show. I can't work like this...I don't want to get exploited," she said.

Quitting Shilpa said she would want to quit amicably

Shilpa further informed that she has talked about her issues with the show's producer Preeti Simoes, adding that if things are not sorted out eventually, she would want to quit on good terms. "If tomorrow, I do not want to be a part of the show, I want it to happen amicably and on a happy note," the actor concluded.

Reaction Open to talk to her: Producer has denied the allegations