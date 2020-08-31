On Monday, Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn the loss of former President and Congress party veteran Pranab Mukherjee, who passed away this evening at the age of 84. The day also saw some fresh developments in the ongoing investigation into the death of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Here are all the updates you need to know.

#1 Bollywood mourns the loss of Pranab Mukherjee

Many film industry celebrities paid tributes to the former President and extended condolences to the family. Actor Ajay Devgn tweeted, "India loses a great statesman and respected leader." Meanwhile, Riteish Deshmukh wrote, "Deeply Saddened! A big loss for India. Former President of India Honorable Shri Pranab Mukherjee sir will be forever remembered for his work and contribution for the development of India."

Quote You will be missed sir, Taapsee Pannu said

Remembering the time when she met Pranab Mukherjee for a movie screening, actor Taapsee Pannu tweeted, "Had the honour of meeting him...Can never forget the experience, his kind words and gesture that day. You will be missed sir (sic)."

Twitter Post 'A true statesman'

Respected across ideological and political lines .. a true statesman .. Bharat Ratna and former President of India .. a great loss to the Nation #PranabMukherjee Om Shanti 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/DKcc9en3sJ — Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 31, 2020

#2 Rhea questioned for fourth day in Sushant Rajput case

Actor Rhea Chakraborty (28) was today questioned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for the fourth consecutive day, in connection with the death case of her boyfriend and fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput (34). Meanwhile, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) has also started questioning Gaurav Arya, a Goa-based hotelier, who has been linked with an alleged drug abuse angle in this case.

Information Showik, Shruti Modi, Siddharth Pithani also questioned

Apart from Rhea, her brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, flatmate Siddharth Pithani and some members of his house staff were also questioned by the CBI today. Sushant had died in an apparent suicide at his house in Mumbai's Bandra area on June 14.

#3 Nia Sharma lifts the 'Khatron Ke Khiladi' trophy

Popular television actor Nia Sharma has won the Colors TV reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi - Made in India. Nia defeated fellow actors Jasmin Bhasin and Karan Wahi to win the finale. The show also saw the participation of Rithvik Dhanjani, Bharti Singh, Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Karan Patel, and Jay Bhanushali. Reportedly, Nia is also in talks to take part in upcoming Bigg Boss 14.

More news Filmmakers request GOI to reopen cinema halls, and more