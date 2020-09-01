In a fresh development in the death case of Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput, new WhatsApp chats have revealed that his staff member Dipesh Sawant discussed work on the morning of June 14, the day the 34-year-old was found dead. Meanwhile, accused Rhea Chakraborty was on Monday questioned for around eight hours by the CBI. Here are more details.

According to the purported WhatsApp exchange, Dipesh had sent a message to Sushant's friend Kushal Zaveri at around 11 am on June 14 for a possible work collaboration. Dipesh's message read, "Hi sir, SSR asked me to get in touch with you regarding the (company name)." Kushal had replied around 2:30 pm, inquiring whether Sushant "Bhai" was safe or not.

Kushal's message to Dipesh read, "Bhai is safe no...Please reply yes or no...Bhai we are outside, let me know if you need any help. Bhai ko koi help chahiye toh phone karna (sic)." These messages have raised suspicion as earlier reports claimed that around 11 am that day, all members present in the house were trying to open Sushant's locked bedroom door.

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which started investigating this case last month after a Supreme Court order, questioned actor Rhea Chakraborty for around eight hours yesterday. Rhea, who had been dating Sushant, left his house on June 8. Her brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, and staff members Samuel Miranda and Keshav were also reportedly questioned by the central probing agency.

In another development, Shruti Modi's lawyer has claimed Sushant had been consuming drugs before entering into a relationship with Rhea. The lawyer added that the actor threw regular parties at his residence, where substance abuse took place, adding that one of his sisters also often attended these parties. Notably, the Narcotics Control Bureau is probing an alleged drug abuse angle in the case.

