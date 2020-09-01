It's a weird moment when a hit sitcom makes you cry. Indeed, the magic of comedy brings its audience to such a close-knit bond of comfort zone that the climax leaves you wanting for more and you get emotional for those obvious personal attachments. Something similar happened when NBC uploaded a table read of the finale of The Good Place. Here's more.

Response Why is the series so special to fans?

For fans of this series, it's an otherworldly experience. The series, which ended in January 30 this year, went on for four complete seasons and quite unlike other ambitious counterparts of Netflix, didn't end up getting canceled. The writers did justice to the story, which is why fans noticed when this footage of table read gave a chance to relive the jokes and sobs.

Facts Technical details: But first, what is a table read?

A table read is a session of actors, script doctors and other members of the creative team who follow the actors reading out their respective parts at one go before shooting the scene. This practice helps spot errors and notice improvements wherever required. This YouTube video, shy of 1 hour and 2 minutes, has garnered over 99,000 views after being uploaded on August 28.

Interaction As the video progressed, we saw the emotionally high actors

The video starts with the actors seated across a table with their name plates in front of them. Ted Danson a.k.a. Michael starts strumming the E chord on his guitar and can't imagine the lyrics he wrote. We all giggle then. However, an hour into the session, we see actors choking and pausing to rehearse while struggling to control their emotions in the end.

Context What is the series about?