Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who is the prime accused in the death case of Sushant Singh Rajput, has decided to initiate legal action against the late actor's family for allegedly making false statements before the investigating agencies and the Supreme Court. Meanwhile, it has been reported that Sushant's family was aware of his mental health condition, but denied so in front of the investigating officers.

Context Sushant's sisters apparently knew about his mental health

In the past couple of days, two separate WhatsApp exchanges have been circulating in the media. The leaked chats suggest that at least two of Sushant's sisters, Nitu and Priyanka Singh were aware of the actor's mental health issues and had also talked about his prescriptions and medication. Earlier, the family had denied having any knowledge of Sushant's alleged mental illnesses.

Details The chats indicate family was aware, Rhea's lawyer said

Rhea's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has told The Times of India, "The prescription and the chats of the two sisters of the actor clearly indicates that the family was aware of the actor's mental health...They were exchanging prescription notes of medication and lied to the court and ED." Rhea will be taking all possible legal action against them, the lawyer further added.

Case Sushant died in an apparent suicide in June

Sushant was found dead at his house in Mumbai's Bandra on June 14. The Mumbai Police had termed it a case of suicide. Mumbai Police also said the 34-year-old had been undergoing medical treatment for clinical depression and bipolar disorder. However, dissatisfied by the probe in Mumbai, Sushant's family filed a complaint in Patna against Rhea, who had been dating Sushant for a year.

Probe Rhea and others questioned by CBI on Monday

Meanwhile, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which started investigating this case last month after a Supreme Court order, questioned Rhea for around eight hours on Monday. Notably, Rhea is accused of mental harassment, money laundering, and abetment to suicide. Her brother Showik, Sushant's former manager Shruti Modi, and staff members Samuel Miranda and Keshav were also reportedly questioned by the central probing agency.

Claims Family knew Sushant consumed drugs, Shruti Modi's laywer claims