Ed Sheeran is now a dad! He has shared this happy news on his Instagram handle today. Informing his immense fandom of over 30 million followers on Instagram, the singer-songwriter wrote that the baby is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and sought for privacy from his fans. This was his first Instagram post since December 2019. Interestingly, he went offline soon after this post.

"Both mum and baby are doing amazing," Ed said before logging off. Now coming to the name: The middle name Antarctica is the last place Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn had toured. It was a great trip, so his daughter was blessed with that as the middle name. Intriguing! The name has the surnames of both the parents. Hence, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.

His hurried social media activity actually proves how proud and important the Shape of You hitmaker feels as a father. Lyra's birth actually broke his social media hiatus from 2019, when he wrote that he had been working, touring and making music "non-stop" since 2017 and the time has come for him to kick back, relax and enjoy other things in life.

The extremely cute Instagram picture of a pair of socks resting on a woolen cloth has left his female followers go 'awwwll' sweet and loving, showering best wishes for their exciting journey of parenthood. As expected, few reasoned how putting a middle name such as Antarctica for Lyra would make her friends name her 'Ant' in short.

Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child – a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.https://t.co/KqNubdUMwq — Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) September 1, 2020

