01 Sep 2020
Ed Sheeran, Cherry Seaborn welcome their first child
Written byShubham DasguptaEntertainment
Ed Sheeran is now a dad! He has shared this happy news on his Instagram handle today.
Informing his immense fandom of over 30 million followers on Instagram, the singer-songwriter wrote that the baby is named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran and sought for privacy from his fans.
This was his first Instagram post since December 2019.
Interestingly, he went offline soon after this post.
Details
This is the meaning of the name of his daughter
"Both mum and baby are doing amazing," Ed said before logging off.
Now coming to the name: The middle name Antarctica is the last place Ed and his wife Cherry Seaborn had toured. It was a great trip, so his daughter was blessed with that as the middle name. Intriguing!
The name has the surnames of both the parents.
Hence, Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.
Instagram Post
Ed welcomes daughter Lyra through suggestively cute post
Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you... Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter - Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back, Ed x
A post shared by teddysphotos on
Blessed child
Did you notice? Lyra made the singer return to Instagram!
His hurried social media activity actually proves how proud and important the Shape of You hitmaker feels as a father.
Lyra's birth actually broke his social media hiatus from 2019, when he wrote that he had been working, touring and making music "non-stop" since 2017 and the time has come for him to kick back, relax and enjoy other things in life.
Social media
The name of Ed's daughter has left netizens divided
The extremely cute Instagram picture of a pair of socks resting on a woolen cloth has left his female followers go 'awwwll' sweet and loving, showering best wishes for their exciting journey of parenthood.
As expected, few reasoned how putting a middle name such as Antarctica for Lyra would make her friends name her 'Ant' in short.
Twitter Post
How the baby's name sparked off geeky analysis
Ed Sheeran has confirmed his wife Cherry has given birth to their first child – a daughter named Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran.https://t.co/KqNubdUMwq— Irish Examiner (@irishexaminer) September 1, 2020
-
Context
Ed is extremely secretive of his personal life
Notably, Ed has always kept his personal life away from the paparazzi, and has been as secretive about it as possible on social media.
Although he had announced his engagement with Cherry in 2018 and marriage in 2019, fans got to see a better view of their personal life in his music video Put It All On Me with Ella Mai, released last year.