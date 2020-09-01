Prepare to Scream again as the cult meta-horror franchise will be back to the theaters in 2022. Paramount Pictures have pegged a release date of its yet-untitled Scream sequel on January 14, 2022. And yes, your favorite snarky news reporter Gale Weathers, played by Courteney 'Monica Geller' Cox, is returning as is Sheriff Dewey Riley, portrayed by her ex-husband David Arquette.

Instagram This is how Cox teased her involvement in 'Scream 5'

It all started with Cox putting a seconds-long teaser of the infamous Scream slasher-killer mask on her Instagram handle on July 31. With an eerie ambient suspenseful music as background, the mask gives way to a blood-red sentence saying "I can't wait to see this face again". Since then, this post has received over a million views and is driving fans nostalgic.

Instagram Post This is the 'F.R.I.E.N.D.S' star's announcement: Spooky Ghostface with music

Details Directors of 'Ready or Not' to helm the fifth franchise

Interestingly, the directors of horror-comedy Ready or Not, Tyler Gillett and Matthew Bettinelli-Olpin, will helm this 5th version. The script is being handled by Guy Busick of Ready or Not fame and James Vanderbilt, who has written scripts for The Amazing Spider-Man, Murder Mystery and Zodiac. Chad Villella and Kevin Williamson (known for Dawson's Creek, The Vampire Diaries) will executive produce the horror film.

Hair style Will we see another horrible Cox hairdo in 'Scream 5'?

This time too, we expect the masked killer to run with knives. But will we see another terrible Cox hairdo? In Scream 3, the actress sported a hairstyle with poorly-done bangs, which even she didn't like but perhaps couldn't raise her voice against it. "I did not stick up for myself and hence I look horrible. That was a big lesson," she said.

Details Guess who is responsible for that outlandish hairdo?

Last year, her Scream co-star and ex-husband David Arquette took "responsibility" for the hairstyle, saying he convinced her to sport that get-up. "I've to take the fall for this. I suggested a Bettie Page look. It just didn't work. I take full responsibility," Arquette said. He and Cox acted together in four Scream movies and dated, got married, separated and divorced through that tenure.

Fun facts Did you know these facts about the movie?