Spider-Man's costumes make him one of the most iconic characters in the comic book history. From simple situational suits to complete character makeovers and redesigns, Spider-Man has had more than 40 costumes that are sometimes ridiculous and sometimes just straight-up awesome. Various alterations did not hamper his essence. In fact, these made Spider-Man even more legendary. Let's find out which suits are the best.

Original The original costume by Steve Ditko: A classic look

The first Spidey costume to make it to print and the one most people know of as Spider-Man was introduced in Amazing Fantasy #15, in 1962. Steve Ditko's original costume had features that have been now altered in the new versions, including the webbing underneath the arms and smaller eyes. This was the classic look that served as the teenage superhero's first-ever look.

Spider-woman Spider-Gwen is fashionably the best spidey costume

On Earth-65, Peter Parker's love interest Gwen Stacy receives the radioactive spider bite, and Peter becomes the Lizard. This leaves Gwen to take up the mantle, who does it with impeccable style. This purple/ pink with black and white costume is one of the most visually stunning designs in Marvel. Spider-Gwen's costume is fun but practical, classic yet modern, and is actually fashionable.

Iron Spider Iron Spider: Tony Stark's creation during Civil War

During Civil War (in comics), Spider-Man is given a new suit of armor to aid Iron Man. Built out of cutting-edge materials, sporting the colors of Iron Man armor, with a set of controllable robotic arms, this suit grants him even more limbs and senses to dominate a fight. This suit also made its cinematic appearance in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Red and Black Red and black suit of Miles Morales

The protagonist of the Oscar-winning film, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales is the Spider-Man of Earth-1610. Miles starts with the same colored suit as Peter but quickly changes to an all-black suit with red webbing, red fingers, and contrasting bright white eyes. Introducing a Spider-Man who was not Peter was risky, but the costume itself, along with Miles became very popular.

Alien The Black suit or the black alien symbiote