Remember how we spotted sinister spots in cartoons with lightning striking a horrifying mansion? That's exactly what neighbors of supermodel Katie Price in Surrey are feeling since she moved in just before lockdown. There are varying levels of allegations against Price for disrupting peace in the neighborhood, all thanks to her dog who barks all the time, and her sense of hygiene.

Yes, she keeps her Alsatian Blade outside her home, unchained (!). That is the reason why that furious dog has also been seen crossing the threshold of the residence a lot of times. It barks and runs around, causing a lot of noise that the tranquil village of Surrey is not ready for. The dog even tried to bite a delivery driver once.

The driver narrated his horrible experience to reporters by remaining anonymous. He said that just after he was done delivering the parcel, post escaping the dog, the media personality told him, "Don't worry. He won't bite". He did, although that didn't draw blood. Apart from this, Price also threatens the hygiene of Surrey by dumping trash in her garden that's left to rot.

And when someone complains, she reportedly doesn't take that seriously. Picture this: A neighbor sent a letter requesting her to keep the dog inside, and she sent it back drawing a middle finger on it! As if this wasn't enough, Price is also fighting with her landlord. A source said that everyone knew the perils and troubles of having her in the neighborhood.

"Everyone knew as soon as they heard she was moving in that there'd be trouble. They knew about the noise and the press attention that would come with it, but the piles of rubbish outside her house are driving everyone crazy," the source said.

