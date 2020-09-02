Let's get ready for some sick verses by Fresh Prince as the Bel-Air family is slated to reunite on the sets of HBO Max in November! Sources confirm that a dramatized, unscripted comical nostalgia trip of that 90s hit sitcom series will be staged by the streaming platform; it will also feature numerous surprise visits by unconfirmed celebrity guests.

There will be a lot of involvement from Will Smith's production team in this event. Lukas Kraiser, Brad Haugen and Miguel Melendez from Westbrook Media will serve as executive producers of this event. Marcus Raboy will serve as the director and Rikki Hughes, the executive producer of this show, which has handed over the rights to stream all its 148 episodes to HBO Max.

Interestingly, this will be a musical night, full with dance performances by the invitees. Fans expect their favorite superstar Will Smith to bring back his glorious run as the teenager from West Philadelphia, shaking a leg and rapping to the yesteryear's grooves on the stage that will also host co-actors Daphne Maxwell Reid, Alfonso Ribeiro, Joseph Marcell, Karyn Parsons and Tatyana Ali.

Further, the cast members are also slated to make a presence in October this year for Michelle Obama's non-partisan organization titled 'When We All Vote'. Officials of the OTT platform (HBO Max) announced this development in the past week, adding that this theatrical performance will raise awareness about the former first lady's organization. Such appearances will surely reignite the popularity of the 90's show.

