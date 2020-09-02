At least three members of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family — two of his sisters and one brother-in-law — acknowledged his mental health problems in statements given to Mumbai Police, after he died in June, reports IE. The statements are in sharp contrast to his father KK Singh's claims of not having information about Sushant's mental illness. Here are more details.

Statement New report claims family wasn't entirely in the dark

Sushant's sisters Priyanka Tanwar, Neetu Singh, and brother-in-law Siddharth Tanwar spoke to Mumbai Police two days after the 34-year-old actor died. Neetu, who lives in Panchkula, told cops that in 2013, Sushant told her and other sisters that he was "feeling low." "He used to come out of this once we all convinced him. In 2013, he consulted a psychiatrist in Andheri," she said.

What happened According to Neetu's statement, mother's demise adversely affected Sushant

Thereafter, Sushant got engrossed in his career, getting huge success in a short period of time, Neetu is learned to have told Mumbai Police. She also mentioned that their mother's demise in 2002, had a deep impact on him as he was attached to her. Neetu added that the next time Sushant discussed his mental health with them was only in 2019.

Support When Sushant said he felt low, sisters came to Mumbai

When he complained to his family that he wasn't feeling well in October 2019, allegedly due to professional "ups and downs," Neetu, along with husband OP Singh, and other sisters came to Mumbai and stayed with Sushant for a couple of days. OP Singh is an IPS officer of the Haryana cadre. A month later, Sushant consulted a doctor in Hinduja Hospital, Neetu revealed.

Death Two days after Meetu left Sushant's home, he passed away

On June 4, Sushant again told Neetu he was "feeling low," and their sister Meetu arrived at his house to stay for a few days. She left on June 12; two days later, Sushant was found dead in his apartment. In her statement, Neetu said, "I don't know if Sushant committed suicide due to business or some other reason." Priyanka also said similar things.

2009 Another family member hinted Sushant was "troubled" since 2009

The statement of Priyanka's husband Siddharth Tanwar, a lawyer at the Supreme Court, hinted that Sushant wasn't keeping well since 2009. More than a decade ago, Sushant called Priyanka saying he was "feeling strange," asking her to come to Mumbai, Siddharth said. The lawyer called the actor to Delhi instead. In June, the sisters booked his tickets to Chandigarh, but Sushant rejected the plan at the eleventh hour.

Acting He mentioned quitting movies a few times

Siddharth also said that Sushant wanted to quit working in movies in 2013, when his movie Shudh Desi Romance released, as he was "satisfied" on seeing his posters everywhere. "I made him understand that in life, everyone has to do some work. After that he started working in films again," Siddharth said. In May this year, Sushant again expressed willingness to leave acting.

Quote Brother-in-law claimed Sushant kept "changing his mind"

"I asked him to come to Delhi, but he could not because of the COVID-19 situation," Siddharth told police. He also added, "He [Sushant] used to keep changing his mind." The CBI, which is investigating the case, is in possession of these statements.

Father's statement Sushant wasn't tensed during last meeting: Father

The statements of father KK Singh and sister Meetu are also with CBI. The bereaved father said he met Sushant last in Patna on May 13, 2019. The actor visited Bihar for two days and Singh claimed he wasn't tensed at all. Singh also said he contacted Sushant on WhatsApp, and not call, as he remained busy. The duo last spoke on June 7.

Quote Father said he didn't know why Sushant committed suicide

"I am not aware as to why my son has committed suicide. He never discussed with me about any type of depression or tension. I feel Sushant might have committed suicide out of dejection," Singh had told Mumbai Police earlier.

Details After details emerged, Rhea's lawyer slammed Sushant's family

When asked about the contradicting statements about Sushant's mental illness made by his sisters, Singh's lawyer Vikas Singh told the daily, "I am not aware of this, so I cannot comment. In any case, I do not want to comment on police investigations." And Satish Maneshinde, the representative of prime accused Rhea Chakraborty, said the family knew about Sushant's condition all along.

Quote Maneshinde believes those lying must be prosecuted