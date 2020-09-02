Ellen DeGeneres is having a hard time, and hard times call for cryptic tones that make you sound melancholic, yet reveal nothing crucial about your thoughts. This is exactly what the higher echelons of The Ellen DeGeneres Show are doing. Case in point: The show's executive producer Andy Lassner, who recently posted a rather cryptic video on Instagram. Take a look.

The video It has been a rough couple of months, says Lassner

Starting with a jocular tone in the video, Lassner introduced himself and said that he is getting back. He said that "it has been a rough couple of months" and stressed on how he makes no mistake that the times have been rough. That self-reflection follows with his promise of returning to the scene and meeting his viewers soon.

Analysis What is the possible reason behind this video?

Lassner is trying to summarize hardships the famous daytime show, The Ellen DeGeneres Show, has been facing. A slew of executive producers got flak from social media and all corners of corporate hierarchy for neglecting sexual and racial harassment allegedly perpetrated by them behind the scenes. Lassner continues to be an executive producer for the show, and had said the show won't get canceled.

Instagram Post Watch how Lassner riddles with his camera for Instagram

I’ve missed my people❤️ A post shared by andylassner on Aug 30, 2020 at 7:30pm PDT

Details WarnerMedia investigating allegations; that's why Lassner is being cryptic?

Putting a brief caption "I've missed my people," Lassner is seen referring to all the explosive allegations against the top-tier bosses of the show, including comedienne Ellen, as "some stuff." While this sounds to be pretty cryptic and offsetting to people demanding justice, it is also understandable why the executive producer can't spill his guts on a scenario with third-party investigation by WarnerMedia.

Back to work Talk show slated to go on-air from September 9