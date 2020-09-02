It's raining accolades on Ariana Grande. The Bang Bang crooner has become the first female celebrity to reach the astronomical benchmark of having 200 million Instagram followers. As of now, she only has to topple football legend Christiano Ronaldo, who has 237 million followers on that platform. Beauty influencer Kylie Jenner is on the third spot with 193 million followers. Here's more.

Praise Lady Gaga congratulates her 'Rain on Me' collaborator

This follows Ariana's scintillating VMA 2020 performance with Lady Gaga, who in her own Instagram post has congratulated the 27-year-old singer for topping the chart. Gaga and Grande's song Rain on Me was nominated for seven MTV Video Music Awards. The song, a part of Gaga's sixth studio album, Chromatica, ultimately bagged three awards, including the noteworthy Song of the Year trophy.

Condragulations to my friend @arianagrande for 200 million followers! You're a queen! Wear that crown!

Trail Careful Ariana, Selena Gomez is in hot pursuit

Notably, Ariana has a rather small lead over pop star Selena Gomez, who has 190 million followers on that platform. Selena was the Instagram queen, shattering records of Beyoncé and even her own record of gathering a whopping 10.692 million likes for one photo. However, Ariana beat her at the end of February 2019 and has since been the pop queen of Instagram.

Strategy The singer's indomitable and smart three-post rule

There are several reasons behind this recent stunning feat of Ariana. For instance, what spamming is for others, is planned strategy for her, who shares three posts on Instagram daily. Interestingly, each of these are interlinked, thus engaging followers all-day-long. Any other star or even a big conglomerate would hesitate to make those many posts every day as that might put fans off.

Information She has been retaining high-school girl charm since her debut

But Ariana, the queen of consistency, pulls it off. This classy beauty never makes her sexuality vulgar either, and this is all the more reason why followers look up to her high-school girl charm, which she has been retaining since the year of her debut.

Fan following Humane connection is all that matters