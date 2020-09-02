The lawyer of deceased actor Sushant Singh Rajput's family, Vikas Singh, held a press conference on Wednesday wherein he said the family is pained by a false mental health narrative. The lawyer said that the actor's family was made to sign a statement written in Marathi by the Mumbai Police. The actor was found hanging at his apartment in June. Here are more details.

Mental health 'Narrative that family is pushing murder theory for insurance defamatory'

Singh told reporters that the 34-year-old actor did not have an insurance policy. He said the narrative that the family is pushing the "murder theory" for the insurance money was "defamatory". The lawyer described the mental health narrative as "false" and said that the Patna FIR clearly states that Rhea Chakraborty, the actor's girlfriend, was responsible for his medical problems.

Medication SSR's treatment details not shared with family: Lawyer

Singh said the treatment the actor was receiving was not shared with the family. He said only the medication he was prescribed was shared with the family. Singh said the actor started getting anxious after Rhea Chakraborty had left his Mumbai apartment. The actor's sister Priyanka had then given him anxiety medication through "oral consultation" as she reportedly suffered from anxiety as well.

Information 'It's been alleged the family knew about depression, concealed it'

He said, "Sushant's sisters and his father are pained by a negative, false campaign against the family. The campaign relates to his mental health. In spite of what has been said in FIR, it's being carried that family knew about his depression and concealed it."

Mumbai Police Mumbai Police 'forced' family to sign statements

Singh said that the family's statements were not read out to them and the family was "forced to sign" the statements. The statements were written in Marathi, a language the family did not understand, he said. The lawyer added that the statements were recorded in the presence of OP Singh, a senior police officer from Haryana.

Conditions No film/serial/book to be made without family's consent

Singh went on to say that Sushant Singh Rajput's father and sisters have decided that no film, serial, or book should be written or made without expressed consent from the actor's father and without the script being shown to him. The lawyer said that anyone who proceeds to violate these terms would do so at their own peril.

CBI Lawyer did not reveal details about CBI questioning SSR's sisters

When asked about the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) questioning the actor's three sisters—Neetu Singh, Priyanka Singh, and Meetu Singh—the lawyer said that he cannot reveal details about the investigation. He said he also cannot reveal what the three sisters discussed with their lawyers either without their consent. Reportedly, Priyanka was aware of Sushant Singh Rajput's mental condition.

Death Rajput found hanging at Mumbai flat on June 14