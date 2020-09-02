VMAs 2020 happened just a few days back, but BTS is already planning brand new projects. Bangtan Boys (BTS) is on a roll after their resounding success in VMAs 2020, and have discussed about their new album with Metro.co.uk in an online conference. On top of their priority list are three things: Their new album, a concert and their Grammy act. Here's more.

Details No collaborations, focus on spicing up the Grammy act

After shattering YouTube records of being the most viewed video in 24 hours, Dynamite has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart. And, BTS has not even begun their game. "We did a collaboration performance but I would like to do a BTS stage and win an award," said Suga, referring to their past Grammy performance. With their current popularity, we definitely see that happening.

New album "Preparing for another album, we will put on another concert"

"We are preparing for another album and we will put on another concert. Whether it will be online or offline, probably online, but we will put on another concert," the band members said. This means that the South Korean band's new-found global fans are in for some major excitement. The band also thanked their massively influential fan group BTS ARMY for their success.

Data Their parent label, Big Hit Entertainment, earned huge despite pandemic

The announcement of a BTS concert is significant after their parent label Big Hit Entertainment, in a corporate briefing on August 13 reported earning over $244 million in the first half of the year, beating economic downfall due to the pandemic.

Ventures "Like our song this time, like our song next time"