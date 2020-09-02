Last updated on Sep 02, 2020, 11:38 pm
Written byShubham Dasgupta
VMAs 2020 happened just a few days back, but BTS is already planning brand new projects.
Bangtan Boys (BTS) is on a roll after their resounding success in VMAs 2020, and have discussed about their new album with Metro.co.uk in an online conference.
On top of their priority list are three things: Their new album, a concert and their Grammy act.
Here's more.
After shattering YouTube records of being the most viewed video in 24 hours, Dynamite has topped the Billboard Hot 100 chart.
And, BTS has not even begun their game.
"We did a collaboration performance but I would like to do a BTS stage and win an award," said Suga, referring to their past Grammy performance.
With their current popularity, we definitely see that happening.
"We are preparing for another album and we will put on another concert. Whether it will be online or offline, probably online, but we will put on another concert," the band members said.
This means that the South Korean band's new-found global fans are in for some major excitement.
The band also thanked their massively influential fan group BTS ARMY for their success.
The announcement of a BTS concert is significant after their parent label Big Hit Entertainment, in a corporate briefing on August 13 reported earning over $244 million in the first half of the year, beating economic downfall due to the pandemic.
"We will be as BTS as we can," said rapper RM, confident after Billboard praised the band for becoming the first South Korean act to grab the top spot in the 62-year-long history of charting smash hit songs.
"We really like our song this time but we also like our song next time so we hope you look forward to it," signed off Jimin.
