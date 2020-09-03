Is Batman your hero? Then get ready to pamper him on September 19. That date has been set by Warner Bros. and DC as the Batman Day, which will be completely virtual this year because of the pandemic. This annual event will include a celebration comprising free digital comics, free activity kits for kids, Batman Virtual 5K/10K run/walk, and a mystery to solve.

Drive along Grab this chance to drive along with Batman, The Riddler

For the first time ever, DC has partnered with Google to give fans an opportunity to drive along with a Batman and The Riddler theme while using Waze. In this, Waze drivers can opt to hear directions in the style of Batman (voiced by Batman: The Animated Series actor Kevin Conroy), or The Riddler (voiced by actor Wally Wingert).

Team Batman Fans can team up with Batman to protect Gotham

Fans can team up with Batman to protect Gotham by participating in a series of digital activities, which will include solving clues left behind by The Riddler. The ones who can decode these mischievous hints can unlock exclusive, limited-time reveals. A Bat-Signal will light up at 12 PM PT, September 18, on the official Twitter handle of DC Comics, to start off the adventure.

New content New Batman content is set to release on the day

Beyond this, new Batman-specific content will be available through the Injustice 2 mobile game, DC Legends, and DC Universe Online games. Along with free digital comics including the first chapter of Batman: Curse of the White Knight, the graphic novel by Sean Gordon Murphy, other digital comics featuring the character will also be made available for free or at discounted rates during the day.

FanDome Batman Day will follow the second DC FanDome event