Your worries are set to end. Because, you will soon find out what happens to Owen and Teddy as the cast and crew of Grey's Anatomy is reportedly resuming shoot of their 17th season from next week. For now, the entire team is waiting it out for the pandemic to thaw, so it's still not clear when the episodes will go on-air.

Ellen 'Meredith Grey' Pompeo also mentioned about the tentative schedule

The coronavirus pandemic foiled the plans of this medical drama series to such an extent that the producers had to cut down Season 16 by four episodes. However, the shoot for the first two episodes of the new season will start soon. Ellen Pompeo, who reprises the lead role of Meredith Grey, had shared details about a probable return to the sets, on Instagram.

Pompeo said filming is to resume soon

The plan is to start in a few weeks but don’t have an exact start date but @msdebbieallen is prepping! https://t.co/hyDmyD88kP — Ellen Pompeo (@EllenPompeo) August 5, 2020

Will the 'doctors' focus on COVID-19? Definitely yes!

Notably, Season 17 will focus on the dire global healthcare situation, all thanks to coronavirus. "There's no way to be a long-running medical show and not do the medical story of our lifetimes," executive producer Krista Vernoff said during a recent TV Academy panel. "I feel like our show has an opportunity and a responsibility to tell some of those stories," she asserted.

'Grey's Anatomy' broke 'ER's record last year

To recall, last year, Grey's Anatomy broke ER's record of being the longest-running primetime medical drama and was ABC's top series in the 2018-19 broadcast season. The TV series had started airing in 2005. It is also the 27th most popular contemporary TV show in the US. The series, which is the brain-child of Shona Rhimes, weaves the personal dynamics of doctors in medical emergency situations.

What are the reasons behind the Season 17 hype

That's why fans were stunned with the cliffhanger of Season 16 when two of the most important characters of that season stopped themselves short of marrying each other because one of them was found cheating on another. The upcoming season has been hyped for off-screen reasons too, with alum Sara Ramirez a.k.a. Dr. Callie Torres on the show, declaring her non-binary status on Instagram.

