Hollywood superstar Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson, his wife Lauren, and their daughters Jasmine, 4, and Tiana, 2, had tested positive for the highly-contagious coronavirus, the actor revealed on social media last night, adding that this was the most difficult thing they endured as a family. He said that they are now feeling better, but the journey towards being healthy again was far from easy.

Gone through doozies in the past: Johnson

At the onset of the video message, Johnson said, "I wanted to give you guys a little helpful update on things that have been going on on my end for the past two-and-a-half to three weeks now." The 48-year-old former wrestling star, who has witnessed "some doozies in the past," said testing positive was one of the most challenging things he experienced personally.

For Johnson, protecting his family has always been a priority

As per Johnson's description, testing positive for COVID-19 was entirely different than overcoming "nasty injuries," or "being evicted," or "even being broke" — things he said he has experienced in the past. He told his fans that the battle against the virus was deeply personal since protecting his family and loved ones has always been his number one priority.

Wish only I had tested positive, said Johnson

"I wish it was only me who tested positive, but it wasn't, it was my entire family, so this one was a real kick in the gut. But I am happy to tell you guys that we as a family are good," he went on.

Daughters just had sore throat, the couple reeled under virus

Recalling the fight against the disease, Johnson said his daughters only had "little sore throat." However, the couple wasn't as lucky and had a "rough go," he recalled. Johnson revealed they got infected from family friends, who were also upset. "They have no idea where they picked it up. They are devastated that it led to them infecting our family," he added.

Wearing mask has nothing to do with politics: Johnson

Johnson noted that despite being disciplined about rules of social distancing, his family got infected, and added that there is a need for "even greater discipline." "Wear your mask. It is the right thing to do and it is the responsible thing to do...for your fellow human beings," he said, adding that he was baffled to know that some politicians made masks an agenda.

Johnson asked fans to boost immunity, exercise extreme caution

The Jumanji star implored his fans to be extra cautious when interacting with others. "If you guys are having family and friends over to your house, you know them, you trust them. They can be quarantining just like you guys. You still never know. You never know," he said, asking his fans to work on their immunity. "Don't let your guard down," he suggested.

Johnson acknowledged not everyone emerges stronger from COVID-19 battle

"We are counting our blessings right now because we are well aware that it isn't always the case that you get on the other end of COVID-19 stronger and healthier," Johnson said in the over 11-minute-long video, that has now gone viral.