The COVID-19 pandemic has not just created a health crisis but also socio-economic crises. So, it is now extremely important for everyone to work together toward spreading positivity, by collaborating and cooperating for the betterment of humanity. Yatin Kukreja, a rising producer, is probably leading the way in this direction. His motive is to give a kick start to the careers of new talents.

OTT This Delhi-based man produces distinct content for OTT audience

In this digitally developing world, Over-The-Top (OTT) service is the go-to choice for media projects. This Delhi-based producer understands the ongoing trend and is trying to make the most out of it by bringing amazing content to the audience hooked to OTT platforms. One of the youngest producers to gain fame in the industry, Kukreja produces distinct content that aims to entertain masses.

New artists He also helps upcoming artists to build their careers

In fact, given the times, everyone is opting to launch their careers digitally. Kukreja, apart from producing content, aims to find exceptional talents and help these upcoming artists build their future. He plans to back many emerging talents, who create original songs, films, web series, shows and much more. Naturally, this will help the entertainment industry reach the skies.

Investment Kukreja wants to invest in music and web series projects

Further, Kukreja also plans to invest in many such projects as he believes that songs and web series are currently changing the game of the Indian entertainment industry. Having recognized his inner talent and great scope in the entertainment industry, Kukreja has decided to explore his talent of finding real artists and smartly invest in them, to showcase their creative work to audiences digitally.

Feat He was key contributor in the record-breaking hit, 'Cute Song'

Kukreja, said to be The New Generation Producer, has already created a rage in the industry with his contribution in Desi Music Factory's record-breaking number Cute Song by Aroob Khan, featuring Satvik Sankhyan. The song has gained millions of views in a short period of time, because of its picturization, lyrics, music, composition. This well-crafted song is a crowd favorite.

Producer Kukreja is among the best producers in the industry