Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have finally proved the speculations right, albeit on a grand scale. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have inked a years-long deal with streaming platform Netflix for their content creation. Last month, news had surfaced about their visits to top production houses for pitching their ideas. Now we know that this deal comprises different shows with vast-ranging script varieties.

Content "As new parents, inspirational family programming is important to us"

Socially relevant subjects of concern, such as a nature docuseries or about inspirational women, would be the themes of these content programs that the couple wants to make. "As new parents, making inspirational family programming is also important to us, as is powerful storytelling through a truthful and relatable lens...(this decision) will help us share impactful content that unlocks action," maintained the couple.

Plans They are involving their recently formed non-profit organization Archewell too

Human interest, racial injustice and environmental concerns remain the hot topics for this production duo, who would involve their recently formed non-profit organization Archewell in the production and content creation process as well. Notably, the former Royal couple had also met officials at Disney and Apple. Sources had previously confirmed the couple's meeting with NBCUniversal's big shots too.

Decision 'Suits' star Markle won't return to acting for now

Meanwhile, Markle has made it clear that she won't return on camera as an actor per se; evidently the couple is much more comfortable behind the camera. Also, they want to walk their talk. Therefore, they plan to hire people from diverse backgrounds and regions to actually mimic the broad spectrum of content and the message they plan to deliver.

Details Prince Harry's earlier appearance in a Netflix docu gave hints