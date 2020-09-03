Every believer of God thinks that the Almighty guides us, in matters of dilemma, danger and delight. However, never before has anyone claimed that God has prompted someone to do something stupid, something that deforms public image about oneself. But you have Kanye West now, attributing God for that fateful night when he ruined Taylor Swift's VMA moment of success.

Seriously, man? Kanye said that on Nick Cannon's podcast

Speaking recently with Nick Cannon on Cannon's Class podcast, this rapper-cum-business tycoon expressed how it was entirely God's decision to make him sit on the front row and crash Swift's acceptance speech after she won the Best Female Video award for her song You Belong With Me in 2009. That incident triggered the Swift-Kimye battle that spilled over into the media.

Rewinding "Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time!"

"Right now, God is giving me the information," said Kanye on record. Rewinding 11 years, here is what Kanye told when he snatched the mic from Taylor: "Yo Taylor, I'm really happy for you, I'ma let you finish, but Beyoncé had one of the best videos of all time! One of the best videos of all time!" He referred to Beyoncé's Single Ladies video.

Backdrop ....And guess what, he was drunk that night

Recollecting that night, Kanye admitted to being drinking a bit; a fact he didn't present in order to defend his behavior back then but to claim that his presence was a "set-up." "And I was only drinking Hennessy because I didn't want to go to the awards show because it was a set-up," said the enlightened rapper who is running for President.

Context She 'Swift'-ly gave it back to him with a song

That shock probably gave Swift the mileage to fight back with her Kanye-dissing song Look What You Made Me Do (2017). She also had made a note of the incident back then and released it as a diary entry along with the deluxe edition of Lover, her album that got out last year. "Ahh... the things that can change in a week," she started.

Quote This is how Swift reacted to the incident