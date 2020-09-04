-
4 Sep 2020
#ComicBytes: The origins of Darkseid, DC's supreme villain
Written by Rashi Bhattacharyya
When the teasers and trailers for The Batman, Wonder Woman 84, and Suicide Squad were released, all DC fans rejoiced.
But the trailer for Snyder's cut of Justice League was the biggest moment for the fans since they relentlessly fought for it.
Interestingly, Snyder has given the much-required footage to Darkseid.
Read ahead to know about the origins of this ultimate DC baddie.
Initially
Original plot: Darkseid was introduced as Uxas
This first origin story of Darkseid introduced him as Uxas.
New Genesis and Apokolips were ruled by the Old Gods and the New Gods, respectively. Uxas, born on Apokolips was the son of King Yuga Khan and Queen Heggra.
When Yuga got trapped in the Source Wall, Uxas killed his family, took the power of Omega Effect, seized the throne, and became Darkseid.
And then
Tune into the New 52 DC universe origin story
However, in the New 52 DC Universe, Darkseid's origins were altered, which is still the most accepted version.
Here, Uxas was a lower being in the Old Gods' world where he turned them against one another. Soon he killed them all, absorbed their powers and became the indestructible New God, Darkseid.
The conflict between him and his brother, Highfather, created New Genesis and Apokolips.
Powers
Now let's talk about Darkseid's power and abilities
Darkseid is immortal, and doesn't age either.
He is stronger than most. For example, he survived the destruction of a whole planet, was unharmed by the God-killing Boom-Spheres and fought Highfather Izaya for seven days straight.
He even regenerated his eyesight after Wonder Woman and Aquaman impaled his eyes.
He wields cosmic energy called "Omega Effect", which manifests his other abilities.
Ambitions
His ambitions make him one of the most dangerous villains
Darkseid's main aim is to rob the entire universe of its free will and replace it with his own.
For this, he seeks the Anti-Life Equation, a mysterious formula that can remove all free will from every sentient life-form.
Due to this, he is constantly fighting New Genesis and Justice League.
Commanding an army of Parademons, Darkseid can be defeated, but never truly destroyed.