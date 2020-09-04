Legendary actor Johnny Depp wants the hearings of the defamation case he has lodged against his ex-wife Amber Heard to be delayed. It so happened that Warner Bros. is resuming shooting of the third instalment of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and the dates clash with hearings, to be held at the Fairfax County, Virginia court. Hence, he wants them postponed.

Request Depp has submitted requisite documents at the said court

The third part of the film has its principal photography starting from October in London and will end by February 2021. Meanwhile, the current dates of the court hearing are between January 11-28, 2021. Due to this clash, Depp has submitted requisite documents at the said court, requesting the judge to postpone the hearing of this case to anytime between March and June 2021.

Details Heard has agreed to discuss postponement on September 11

Depp's filing maintains that due to the unforeseen situation of COVID-19, Warner Bros. had canceled shoot of this film indefinitely. Now that the situation in London has improved, shooting will resume but if Depp stays absent, he "would face potential liability for breach of contract." The filing adds that Heard has agreed to meet on September 11 to discuss the postponement.

Development Depp had filed this case against Heard last year

To recall, Depp had filed this case last year against Heard in the US State of Virginia for a column in Washington Post written by her. In that, the Aquaman star addressed herself as "a public figure representing domestic abuse." She didn't name Depp in the write-up titled I spoke up against sexual violence — and faced our culture's wrath. That has to change.

